The Daydream Orphanage Needs a Generator

As the economy worsened in the U.S. & around the world over the past few years, the Daydream Orphanage in Uganda has lost donors and could not afford to pay its rent. It was finally evicted in 2024 & was forced to move the children into the local church building, where there is no electricity. They are in desperate need of a generator to care for the needs of the children in their care. I have supported this orphanage and have been in touch with Israel Ssentamu for years now. They used to have a wonderful website but it had to go away as the money got too tight. I can vouch that they care very much for the children and that they are teaching them the truth of the gospel of Jesus Christ as they raise them up in the grace and admonition of The Lord. They also do their best to reach out to the community around them with the gospel.

