Every Child Deserves a Home Ormesher Adoption

With hearts full of gratitude, we’re excited to share that our family is growing again, through the gift of adoption. By God’s grace, we’re beginning the journey to welcome a fourth child into our home and hearts.

God has been faithful in every step of our story, and it’s through prayer and trust in Him that we feel called to adopt once more. We’re humbled by the love and support already surrounding us, and we believe our next child is already known and chosen by God to be part of our family.

As we step into this new chapter, we’re also inviting others to come alongside us. Adoption involves significant financial costs, and we’re trusting God to provide. If you feel led to give, we’d be deeply grateful for your help in bringing this child home.

Thank you for praying with us, believing with us, and walking with us as our family continues to grow in love.

With gratitude,

The Ormesher Family