Support Orlando Pro Life Radio

Orlando Pro Life Radio is a weekly, one hour radio program focused on Pro Life Content. Our goal is to educate Floridians about the dangers of abortion which have been hidden by abortion advocates, and about advances in medical treatments that virtually eliminate any medical need for an abortion. Also, we will be discussing the reasons why the "exceptions" to abortion bans are just a distraction to gain support for abortion in general.

2024 may be the year that the Pro-Abortion Amendment to the Florida Constitution appears on the ballot in November. We will be advising people to vote against that question when they vote.

On our program, we will be discussing a wide variety of pro life and anti abortion issues, including personal stories of the difficult choices to keep or adopt an unplanned baby, how to influence others with facts about abortion and the negative effects on women's health.

Our first program aired on January 7, 2024 on AM 950 and FM 94.9 The Answer. You can hear us every Sunday evening from 8:30 until 9:30 pm on the radio or on The Answer Orlando app. Our recorded programs will be available on www.TheAnswerOrlando.com and you can listen live to broadcasts through the website.

