Campaign Image

Support Oreo express Mission

Raised:

 USD $15,475

Campaign created by Joshua Fulfer

Campaign funds will be received by Joshua Fulfer

Support Oreo express Mission

Oreo Express is 100% viewer funded media. We focus on covering issues that are ignored or blatantly lied about in the main stream media. Your donations is what allows us to provide live, unedited coverage. Whether it’s the invasion at the southern border, political rallies, school board meetings,  or covering different movements across the United States, we strive to provide you with coverage you won’t see anywhere else. We are America First and will never apologize for standing for this great country. God Bless you, and thank you for your donation. 



Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
5 days ago

Thanks Josh! - Pixie

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 days ago

Susan
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Thank you for all you do. MAGA

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

MAGAMATT
$ 10.00 USD
10 days ago

OREO ARMY

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
10 days ago

Kimber
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

Keep up the great work!!

Karen Perdue
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Pattivoss
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

For draw … thanks for all you do

BNorton
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for all you do.

Diana Birchmeier
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

THANK YOU for the Great Coverage!

PatriotDebB
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Raffle

Rene O
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

(Raffle) thank you Josh,you always have great stuff to raffle🇺🇸

Rene O
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Gettin in on the raffle!! Thank you Josh for all you do!

Momxswift
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you Josh. God bless you for all you do!

BNorton
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep up the good work Josh.

Brian Glock
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Trump 2024!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

So excited for this rally. Keep bringing us this great coverage everywhere!🇺🇸🥰❤️🤍💙

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo