Help send Local team to Helene Relief

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $2,489

Campaign created by Amber Reeder Williams

Campaign funds will be received by Tia Dobson

UPDATE: We were originally set to volunteer with Samaritan’s Purse in Asheville, NC. However I received word for them that they will not be hosting volunteers during the time frame we are going. As you can imagine hotels are full of emergency personnel and displaced families. We would not want to take space that could be used for them. This gave us a great opportunity to be able to serve black Mountain and families in smaller devastated areas that are not getting the same kind of funding and attention that the large cities are. Although we love Samaritan’s Purse, we are seeing this as blessing to serve rural communities. As well as seeing that this is how God is planning things! We always want his plan, not ours! 

Tia, my son Christian, Hannah, Sean, Anna and myself are headed to Asheville and Old Fort North Carolina on a mission to assist with Hurricane Helene Relief.

Holy cow this has been a journey in just under a month! Hours and hours of phone calls, emails and networking. We had signed up to serve with 4 organizations and each had ultimately decided to back out of operations moving forward or pause and regroup this left us on the continued search for an organization to serve with. We found Asheville Dream Center! They are centered in the heart of Asheville. They are a year round church network non profit. The Dream Center is made up of many churches in the area and tackles needs in Asheville and surrounding areas so they are not going anywhere. We are so blessed that they have accepted us to serve there for a week. We will help with home repairs, rebuilds, demos, wellness checks, food distribution and warehouse work. 

 We know that not everyone has the ability to go be on the ground and assist with relief efforts. For those with a heart to help this situation but can not go. We ask for your help with this fundraiser to make this possible. This would cover travel cost for the 3 of us. If we exceed our goal or have left over funds, they will immediately donated to Helene relief efforts while we are there. 

If you could prayerfully consider donating and helping us fund raise by sharing. We would greatly appreciate it! And above all please pray for this trip that we would be utilized to be as helpful as possible and please pray for the people of WNC! Thank you! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Cory Hoffman
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Katherine Hogle-Ormsby
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Thanks for my healthy treats and good luck on your trip.

Amber
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Cheesecake bites

Christy Bucks
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Tasty Treats for Relief
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Vicki Perrone
$ 60.00 USD
2 months ago

Jessica Rogers
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

I’ll take keto chocolate salt fudge for my donation

Anna Dvorak
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Tray of PB fudge

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

1 order pumpkin bites 1 order cheesecake bites Thank you for working so hard to make a difference!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
2 months ago

Katie H
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

DeEtt
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 24.00 USD
3 months ago

Papa and Nana aka Mama
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Ticey Tuttle
$ 40.00 USD
3 months ago

Lucho Wheeler
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Leanne Hannon
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Lori Johnson
$ 40.00 USD
3 months ago

