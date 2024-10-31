Operation Outreach America Inc has had boots on the ground since day one of hurricane Helene, Since day one we have sent over 160 transfer trucks loaded with supplies to all areas affected. Now our focus has moved over to housing, as many people have lost their homes. We are having tiny houses built to put on the land that once held their homes. We are asking for donations to help with this. You have all seen the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in the Appalachian region of Western North Carolina. Communities are still recovering and many homes remain uninhabitable, if they stand at all. As the outpouring of requests for help continued,. After many prayers and research, We decided to follow God's prompting to help the people affected. We locate and distribute aid for disconnected communities, repairing homes to provide shelter and warmth, and anything else that is needed in the area.