Operation Heal Wayne

This fundraiser will be to help Heather and Wayne with any expenses such as gas, food and even lodging if they need it. Any unused funds will be donated to a charity of Wayne’s request.

If you haven’t heard we have had a crazy few days. Below is the post Heather made if you haven’t heard.

We are thanking God for His hands of protection and healing. This could have been a lot worse. On Thursday morning wayne was unloading some gates in College Station. One fell off the trailer and hit his back, threw him off balance and onto the ground. He suffered three majors injuries and had a 6 hour emergency surgery Thursday afternoon. He dislocated his left hip which was popped back in place in the ER. He also had a dislocated left ankle with an open compound fracture. The ankle was reset in the er, debreided and stitched in surgery. The worst injury is his back. He suffered a spinal injury to T11 and T12, he lost all feeling in his leg. They took him straight to surgery Thursday night. The surgery took about 6 hours. He was in ICU Thursday night and was moved to a private room friday morning. As of this morning he still cant feel someone touching him but he does have a numbness feeling in his legs. Last night he had his nurse adjust his legs because his knee was uncomfortable. His neuro surgion is extremely pleased with his progress. The plan going forward is pain management and rehab. We are hoping to find out if he is accepted to a rehab in Houston. As soon as he is accepted he will be transferred and start rehab. He will be in rehab for at least 27 days. Where we go from here is in God's plans. We are relying and trusting in Him. He is the ultimate healer and comforter. We want to say a huge thank you to all our family and friends for all the help and support. We could not have done this without you! We now understand the meaning of it takes a village. We will get through this just one baby step at a time. GODS GOT THIS!!!