Help send 28 children to school full time for the

Hello kind friends, Its that time of year to send children back to school in Uganda. Please help me send 28 children to full time school for the 2nd year! All 28 successfully completed the previous school year and are very excited to go back! The only way they can get to school is through the help of all of us to pitch in to raise the funds needed. Please help me help them! I collect the funds and every penny goes to their school fees. Everyone of us has the chance to make a huge differnce in the lives of these children many of whom are orphans. Thank you for your help!! Much love and blessings..

Christina 🙏💜✨️