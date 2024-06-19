Help send 28 children to school full time for the

Monthly Goal:
USD $1,600
Total Raised:
USD $655
Raised this month:
USD $0
Hello kind friends, Its that time of year to send children back to school in Uganda. Please help me send 28 children to full time school for the 2nd year! All 28 successfully completed the previous school year and are very excited to go back! The only way they can get to school is through the help of all of us to pitch in to raise the funds needed. Please help me help them! I collect the funds and every penny goes to their school fees. Everyone of us has the chance to make a huge differnce in the lives of these children many of whom are orphans. Thank you for your help!! Much love and blessings..
Christina 🙏💜✨️
Keep being good.
June 19th, 2024
Hello all.. We have been quiet because all has been well. The kids are all in school and advancing on schedule. My fundraising efforts are having a bit of difficulty. I know tomes are tough but please help ke help these kids stay enrolled for the rest of the school year.. I need to raise the rest of the school fees.. I need $2,000 more to pay off the remaining balance. We have come so far with these kids to come up short and have them removed from finishing school!! Please find it in your hearts to pitch in to help the children 🙏❤️✨️ Much love .. Christina
