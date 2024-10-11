Campaign Image

Western NC Support

 USD $5,000

 USD $200

Campaign created by Lee Short

Campaign funds will be received by Lee Short

Our pastor has been in contact with a couple pastors and churches in Asheville NC and are planning to take as many loads of supplies as we can gather. The plan is to go the last week of October or the first week of November. 

Cash will be used to cover gas, trailer/box truck rental. 

Would you consider donating to help an area decimated by this storm. 


We will take donations at our church 10/17-10/19 & 10/21-24 from noon until 3pm or by appointment.


Any questions please call 309-346-1200.

Vickie COLON
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless! Wish we were there to help!

