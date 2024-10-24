Operation Mountain Hope

We The People Mission is dedicated to disaster recovery from Hurricane Helene in NC in the following counties: Avery, Yancey & Mitchell County NC. We are looking for financial support for these efforts; every little bit counts!

Our mission started in a small hangar at the Avery County Airfield.

There was an immediate need to get families uncovered and fitted with supplies. So, we did what was natural - tried to find roads and paths that were accessible by vehicle. We were led to Avery County Airfield, NC. This airfield was receiving supplies being flown in by helicopter, but the supplies were not making it to the people directly impacted.

We did the only thing we knew to do - started listening to chatter (3-day delay) and redirecting incoming supplies to Avery Airfield. The pallet of water grew and grew, then other supplies started to multiply. We called friends to come and help load their trucks to take the supplies to the people, directly. Here we are today, operating with an advanced infrastructure, specialty teams (mule teams, helo teams, medical teams, SAR teams). Most importantly - we've saved lives that might not have been saved due to the fact that three counties' infrastructures were washed away.

There are many families still stranded, deep in the mountains, and our mission will not stop. We have developed a strategic plan for long-term recovery efforts. No amount of planning could have prepared our counties for the wrath of Helene. But - if there is a next time, we will be prepared. With the help and support of America - We The People Mission will be fit and ready to respond on day one. Support the recovery efforts to include food replenishment, supporting locals with efforts to reconstruct and rebuild through independent and vetted contractors, supporting those families in need on a long-term scale.

W34P Foundation Incorporated is local to Spruce Pine, NC and is a nonprofit, tax-exempt charitable organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law. W34P Foundation Incorporated is also a member of the NCVOAD.

We work alongside local churches and organizations Spruce Pine First Baptist Church, East Elkin Baptist Church, Baptists on Mission, NCDOT, NCEM, BEOC, TN Emergency Relief, Linville Riverco.

The mission is appreciative of any contribution. This mission would not be possible without each and every one of you.

