Operation Amber Alert

🚨 Unmask the Truth: Support Our Border Truth Campaign 🚨

Are you outraged by the secrecy surrounding the Texas-Mexico border crisis? It's time to act! We're on a mission to expose the shocking reality and confront child trafficking rings that are being funded with your tax dollars. Join us in unveiling the truth and demanding accountability!

🌄 Uncovering the Harsh Reality:

Hidden behind closed doors are child migrant camps across the USA, funded by your hard-earned tax dollars. We believe it's our duty to expose these disturbing allegations and fight for justice. Our goal is clear: bring the truth to light, advocate for change, and support those affected. We have reports that migrant children and being held in these camps against their will. These children claim that they ran away from home, they went to a fake travel agency that then helped smuggle them out of the country without their parents consent, after being trafficked into the USA by the cartels, they end up inside one of these NGO facilities where they are held captive like live stock. They children are begging to go back home to their parents but they are being told going home is not an option. How is this happening in America and why is no one doing anything about it? That is a great question and one we are going to get the answers to.

🌟 Be a Catalyst for Change:

You can play a pivotal role in making a difference. Here's how you can contribute:





Donate: Contribute just $1 a month to fund our trips to Texas, where we aim to reveal the shocking truth about child trafficking and the border crisis. Our goal would be to find 5,000 American patriots who are willing to give $1 per month to help us meet our $5,000 a month monthly goal.





Share Our Mission: If you cant afford to donate, we completely understand. Times are going to get very tough for everyone in America BUT, you can still help us by spreading the word on social media, among friends, and throughout your community. Awareness is the first step towards change.





Volunteer: Join our team on the ground or lend your skills to help with campaign logistics, outreach, and organizing events. If you live in Texas along the souther border and you are interested in helping us. Please contact me on twitter @RyanMattaMedia

Demand Accountability: Reach out to your local representatives, engage in meaningful conversations, and demand transparency in government spending.





💥 Together, We Can Achieve:





Expose the hidden truth about child trafficking and the border crisis.

Hold those responsible for the alleged misuse of taxpayer funds accountable.

Work towards a brighter, safer future for all children caught in this dire situation.

🌐 Learn More and Donate:

Check out my work on Rumble and check out my show called MATTA OF FACT on LFATV to delve deeper into our mission, meet our friends at #OperationBurningEdge who are working relentlessly to expose this scandal, and discover how your support can change lives.

What other big name independent journalist are covering this story?

#1 ALEX JONE"S - I cant share the link here. It's posted on my twitter.

#2 REDACTED - Interview with Ann Vandersteel & Michael Yon

#3 TARA ROADS - DHS Federal Whistleblower

#4 ANN VANDERSTEEL - Arizona Child Migrant Camps Exposed

#5 MICHAEL YON - ReAwken America Vegas 2023

#6 TAYLOR KRAMER - Follow RGV Truth on Twitter.





Your $1 can make a world of difference for those who need it most. Together, we can reveal the truth and protect the future of our great nation. Thank you for standing with us in our fight against those who threaten the USA! 🌟🇺🇸