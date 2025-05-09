Reliable Car Needed for Disabled Individual

Goal:
USD $12,000
Raised:
USD $205
Campaign funds will be received by James Ballance
Hi there! My name is Tim, and I'm reaching out to the kind-hearted community of GiveSendGo to help me purchase a reliable used car. As a disabled individual living alone in a rural area, I urgently need a car to take care of my errands and medical appointments. My sister was my primary caregiver and driver, but due to a recent medical issue, she is no longer able to drive me. Unfortunately, I have no other family or friends who can assist me with transportation. That's where you come in! Your contribution will bring me one step closer to owning a car that will give me the independence and mobility I so desperately need. Please help me reach my goal of $12,000 to purchase a reliable used car. Your generosity will make a significant difference in my life. Thank you for considering my campaign! #Disability #RuralLiving #IndependenceMatters
I wish I had more
I don't have much, but I am giving what I can atm. God bless and keep you my friend. Heaven.
Good luck.
