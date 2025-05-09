Campaign Image

Reliable Car Needed for Disabled Individual

Goal:

 USD $12,000

Raised:

 USD $205

Campaign created by James Ballance

Campaign funds will be received by James Ballance

Hi there! My name is Tim, and I'm reaching out to the kind-hearted community of GiveSendGo to help me purchase a reliable used car. As a disabled individual living alone in a rural area, I urgently need a car to take care of my errands and medical appointments. My sister was my primary caregiver and driver, but due to a recent medical issue, she is no longer able to drive me. Unfortunately, I have no other family or friends who can assist me with transportation. That's where you come in! Your contribution will bring me one step closer to owning a car that will give me the independence and mobility I so desperately need. Please help me reach my goal of $12,000 to purchase a reliable used car. Your generosity will make a significant difference in my life. Thank you for considering my campaign! #Disability #RuralLiving #IndependenceMatters

Recent Donations
Show:
Denise
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

I wish I had more

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
27 days ago

I don't have much, but I am giving what I can atm. God bless and keep you my friend. Heaven.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

