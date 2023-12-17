Omar Navarro Personal and Legal Fund

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $3,997
Campaign funds will be received by Omar Navarro
On the 27th the FBI decided to raid my parents home and file an indictment on myself and several others. This indictment is bogus and states innocent until proven guilty. They have been harassing us since I first started to run against Maxine Waters in 2016. They had a third grand jury grasping at straws. All of the charges are ridiculous and will be proven in court. Both my mother and campaign staffer are home and in bed. It’s just a show to try break people down. We are fighters and the DOJ wants to go after every Republican and will stop at nothing even going after family. Look what they just did to Trump and his family. We all know what is going on here. I need to fundraise as much as possible for my defense since I don’t have shell companies or money hidden somewhere. Maybe Maxine Water’s daughter will donate some of the millions she paid her daughter? Please share so I can fight this corrupt system. It’s a waste of tax payer dollars. I think everyone has had enough of these witch-hunts by now.
Bless you for the work you’re doing. And “blessed are those who when others revile you and persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you for My sake. Rejoice and be exceedingly glad for great is your reward in Heaven for they persecuted the prophets who were before you” Matthew 5:11-12
This is preposterous, the liberal Democrats falsely charging Americans to put people in jail just for being a political opponent and because they can destroy their competitors! This is not Freedom or what our Constitution stands for! These politicians need to be put in jail!
Democrats are after all of us. This lawfare is unacceptable, unAmerican, unconstitutional, and unethical. If we don't agree with them they attempt to destroy us... professionally, economically, and emotionally. They don't care about Americans or America. They care about their money and their power.
Praying for you.
June 13th, 2024
I was indicted by the DOJ this past September. I was a candidate who challenged Maxine Waters in 2016, 2018, and 2020. She wrote an open letter to the DOJ and Capitol Police in August 2018, asking them to investigate me. Nearly six years later, I was indicted over baseless allegations. These people targeted my mother and a personal friend who worked on my campaign and made barely $10,000 a year. In contrast, her daughter made nearly $2 million in four years with no indictment.
My family came from to escape communism, not to encounter it here. The Democratic Party is filled with individuals who want to imprison their political opponents, like myself, President Donald J. Trump, and other patriots. This horrific misuse of government power needs to stop. Remember, they came for Trump. Imagine what they could do to you? I'm a regular person with zero resources, grappling with the idea that they could take advantage of me. Please help me fight. Please contribute what you can in the link here: https://www.givesendgo.com/OmarNavarro
February 4th, 2024
I want to thank everyone for helping my cause. I am not close to my goal yet and need everyone who has given to chip in a little more. This whole thing has caused complete hardship on my family and I. I need your help and cannot make it through this time without funds to be able to have a fighting chance to survive personally. I have an ankle monitor and even having difficult time with getting more work. If you can pray for me that would help as well.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.