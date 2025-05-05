Help my Fishing Dream take the next step

With the Lords love and grace, I overcame Drug addiction, homelessness, and five years in Texas prison. God has given me the strength to stay sober 15 years, get married to a wonderful woman, open a small buisness, and become a competitive fisherman.

Two years ago I started competing as a Co-Angler in Major League Fishings BFL and Toyota Series events with quick success. My first year i qualified for Regionals on the BFL circuit and placed 63ed against multiple states. And this year stepped up to the Toyota Series (AA pro event) placed tenth in my second event, sixteenth in the last event and 9th place overall in points qualifying me for championships that are on CBS Sports. This leads me to the point where I need your help. I'm ready to take the next step up to the Pro level, but cannot afford the only thing holding me back...a tournament boat. I am 37 years old and want to start my Professional journey while I'm still fairly young. I have the passion, the skill and the drive, but i am afraid of my opportunity passing me by. I have overcame so much in life and now have an opportunity to grow in a way I never thought possible...please be the fuel to my fire and make this Dream Come True!

As a big thank you I will be drawing a donors name after the goal is met to take on a full day fishing trip!