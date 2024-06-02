Old State Saloon Heterosexual Awesomeness Support

Raised:
USD $17,334
Campaign funds will be received by Mark Fitzpatrick
Since we announced Hetero Awesomeness Month we’ve had some significant backlash: theft of our property, vendors refusing to fulfill our orders for ingredients, wedding catering cancelation, libel, slander - even the owner being falsely accused of being a sex offender! But, to the credit of the community that is rational and reasonable, we’ve also received so much support from like-minded people who want to celebrate “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month” with us, and get the concept of it as being about freedom and being true to our personal values. Many have asked about sending financial support, so this platform is going to serve as the conduit for people who want to contribute to this vision and fund the current construction of a physical location specifically for traditional and faith-based events, preserving Idaho's amazing and conservative culture. Brave owner Mark Fitzpatrick said “If the world wants to support 'Heterosexual Awesomeness Month' by crowdfunding this larger Hetero HQ, lets do it!” He and his team are passionate about building a Community Event Center where conservatism can be appreciated, including Hetero Awesomeness Month-style events every year. He currently owns the land, and all proceeds will benefit the next phases of the build-out, which include the parking lot and larger indoor space.
Keep up the good work
I know very little about you guys, but I think it's past time to start supporting people who have bravery enough to stand up against the woke mob. I hope your new facility is as awesome as it looks.
Thank you for being decent humans. I am thankful for your excellent establishment.
Thank you for all you do, heres a small donation and hope to see this building in the future when we can make a trip back to our home state.
I appreciate and love O S S and all you do for our community and country! Thank you for stepping up!
You guys are doing a great job. Love it. Nothing makes me smile bigger than pissing off communists. Keep up the good work.
I love what you're doing! One of these days I'll make it there!
God Bless You
God bless!!!
I admire your bravery to stand for your beliefs! Jim
I support Heterosexuality. I believe in traditional family that consist of a man and woman in holy matrimony. I am loyal follower of Jesus Christ 🙏.
We love what you guys are doing! Thanks for standing on the Lord’s morals and values!
God Bless!
God bless..
Thank you for standing up for conservative values. I pray blessings for your efforts.
