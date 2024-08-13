Olalla Bible Church Renovation Fund

Olalla Bible Church is a charming old-time church built in 1907 -



a classic beauty with a steeple, a bell, wooden pews, and sparkling white walls.

It sits on a country road in the Pacific Northwest, Washington state, among green grass and towering firs. It's the home to a community of believers that worship and study the Bible together.

Unfortunately it's seen years of excessive rain, and all the wear and tear that come with a wooden building in the Pacific Northwest. The church currently has major foundation issues that need to be addressed in order to keep this historical landmark pristine. That is why this small congregation is seeking the funds to repair the damages that 118 years of Pacific northwest weather has caused.

This is a breakdown of what is needed

Foundation Repair: $30K

Interior Esthetics Repair after foundation repair: $25K

Excavation and drainage system: $18K

Exterior Esthetics Repair after foundation repair: $20K

Fencing: $5K

Permits, Possible Oil tank issues, miscellaneous/unforeseen costs: $20K

General Contractor Charges: $12K

If we don't reach our goals to finish any one of these phases of work within a reasonable amount of time (a year perhaps) we will return the money.

Matching Donor Praise Report

We have been blessed with a matching donor for all gifts given up to a certain amount so let's praise God for that!



Who we are

History:



The first church structure was built in 1907, at a cost of $1600. It lacked siding, and the interior was unfinished. In 1912, a loan of $400, from a church member, allowed the building to be finished, and lumber was shipped in from Ballard.

The building was first painted in 1922. In 1941, the community took up a collection to add a mourner’s room. The chancel was then redesigned so it would be more useful for the community’s funeral services.

In 1951, attendance began to drop and by November of 1952, services had been discontinued altogether. Many of the last attendees migrated to the Lutheran Church of Gig Harbor.



In 1960, Olalla Bible Church excavated the basement, and in 1961 the old wooden steps were replaced by cement. In 1965, the Sunday school building (east wing) was added.



In 1972, 5 acres to the west of the building were bought for $11,000 and the new C.E. building was begun. It was dedicated to Fred Best in November of 1979.



Olalla Bible Church as an Organization



In the spring of 1956, a series of prayer meetings were held in the homes of interested parties with the purpose of praying for a place of worship and a Sunday school. On May 22, 1956, the first business meeting was held at the home of Hardin Winslow. Mr. Lawrence Canning opened the meeting and Clarence Davis Jr. was elected to act as pastor “for the time being.” Mr. Canning was elected Sunday School Superintendent.



On June 10, 1956, the first Sunday school meeting was held in the Olalla schoolhouse with morning worship following. Evening services were held in the community club.

With attendance reaching over 100 people, the need for a church building became urgent, so they rented the Evangelical Lutheran Church building until 1958 and then bought the building.



In 1977, Jim and Lynda Rider (currently, one of the most well-known pastors in Olalla) came to fill the pulpit and stayed until 1980. They left for other ministry, but returned to Olalla Bible Church in 1989 and pastored the church until he retired in 2018.



In late 2018, Dave Campbell became the current pastor of Olalla Bible Church. His wife, Diane, assists in many things, including secretarial and office skills. Pastor Dave teaches the Bible and ministers in music. He also serves in personal and couple counseling.

