Support the Ohio Valley Folk Society

The Ohio Valley Folk Society aims to promote traditional culture and values through folk dancing and musical performances. The OVFS is a local small business run by two young adults who love performing and teaching folk dance to others. We are raising funds for costumes and props used by OVFS and the Sycamore Folk Dancers for their upcoming German, Hungarian, Balkan, and Celtic shows.

The Sycamore Folk Dancers are a group of children and young adults based at the Sycamore Youth Center in Steubenville, OH that enjoy performing traditional dances from many nations. The OVFS Folk Dancers are a group of adult dancers that are based in Steubenville, OH and Wheeling, WV. Together, there are roughly 35 dancers age 8 to 14 and roughly 20 dancers age 15 and up (including adults).

In 2023, various combinations of these two dance groups had the pleasure of performing traditional Bavarian Folk Dance at several local events, including: First Friday's on 4th, the OVYN Banquet, the Steubenville Nutcracker Village, Valley's Got Talent, and Oglebayfest.

Please find information about us on our website: www.ohiovalleyfolksociety.com

Send us an email at ohiovalleyfolksociety@gmail.com

Find information on the Sycamore Youth Center at www.sycamorecenter.com

Any donation would be greatly appreciated to help us with costumes, props, and other expenses.