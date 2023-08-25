Official Legal Defense Fund for Harrison Floyd

UPDATE: Harrison is very grateful for all of your overwhelming support. Yesterday, at Harrison's initial hearing where no lawyer was present, the judge denied bond because she said he was a flight risk. We do not believe the judge was correct because Harrison voluntarily traveled from Maryland to Georgia to turn himself in . We will be filing pleadings on Monday to rectify this situation in front of the assigned judge, Judge Scott McAfee. Unfortunately, this caused us to revise our initial estimate of costs and we have increased our budget accordingly. I will be posting further updates and links on Monday so that you can follow progress and see what your generous donations have enabled us to do. I also intend to provide a disclosure for how the money is being spent on his case. Thank you all again.

I represented Harrison Floyd in the hoax J6 case brought by Jack Smith. In case you didn't know, Harrison Floyd is one of 19 defendants who has been victimized by Fani Willis, a Democrat prosecutor bent on advancing her political career. Harrison voluntarily flew to Georgia and voluntarily turned himself in to the police. However, unlike all of the other Defendants, Harrison is the only black defendant and the only one who hasn't been released. He couldn't afford a Georgia attorney and when he asked he was denied a lawyer.



Harrison is also a veteran of America's finest--the United States Marine Corp. He is a disabled vet and lives off that pension. For him to be treated this way is a travesty.

Fani will say he should have called her in advance to work out a bond. But that's what these white Democrats want her to say. She is weak. She knows he's a strong black man who was a Director of Black Voices for Trump. Harrison told me that if she were a strong black woman, "she'd try to lift up a strong black man, not tear him down."

Harrison is innocent. There is no victim here in this fake case being brought by Fani. Harrison shouldn't have to post any bond whatsoever. After all, how can he be a flight risk when he voluntarily turned himself in.

There's a lot more to Harrison's story and we'll be posting more soon. Harrison does not have the resources to hire an attorney to fight a case such as this. Please help in any amount that you can to assist in his legal defense and get him out on bond. His wife and two year old daughter are very worried about him at the moment and want him home.

We are part of Harrison's legal team in the Jack Smith J6 investigation but we are coordinating counsel in Georgia. I can guarantee these funds will go to help him with his bond and his legal defense in Georgia.





------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Important Note from GiveSendGo

Regarding Harrison Floyd Legal Defense Campaigns





Dear GiveSendGo Community,

We are aware that there are multiple campaigns to support Harrison Floyd's legal defense. We want to assure all donors that we are actively working to verify the legitimacy of all such campaigns on our platform. Our goal is to ensure that all funds go directly to support Harrison Floyd or his legally authorized representative.

All campaign organizers have been informed that disbursement of funds will only occur upon receiving proper endorsement and authorization. If you've already donated to a campaign you later find is not the official fund, rest assured that we are committed to transferring your donation to the authorized campaign, should you request it.

For more details or concerns, feel free to email our support team at support@givesendgo.com

Thanks for being a generous giver on GiveSendGo.