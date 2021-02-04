Ochs Family Fund

Help an American fighting for his life against selective prosecution. Nick Ochs is being threatened with 20 years imprisonment for filming the same events in the same place as mainstream media reporters - who were not arrested. He also the target of vicious leftist and media smears: accusing him of being in the klan and abusing his black wife and mixed son, among other vile lies.



This is where things are at in 2022. Financial censorship has made it almost impossible to raise money for political dissidents in America. Please help out if you can. We're all in this together.