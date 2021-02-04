Ochs Family Fund

Campaign Image

Help an American fighting for his life against selective prosecution. Nick Ochs is being threatened with 20 years imprisonment for filming the same events in the same place as mainstream media reporters - who were not arrested. He also the target of vicious leftist and media smears: accusing him of being in the klan and abusing his black wife and mixed son, among other vile lies.

This is where things are at in 2022. Financial censorship has made it almost impossible to raise money for political dissidents in America. Please help out if you can. We're all in this together.
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

God bless you and your family!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Merry Christmas.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
20 days ago

Matthew Schechter
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Merry Christmas!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
20 days ago

Congrats man. Merry Christmas

Steve Holck
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Signe
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for serving and God Bless you! Happy Thanksgiving!

Boyd Ready
$ 103.00 USD
1 month ago

Nick- Your indictment and jailing was a travesty. Trust in God and our country and may you and your family be blessed as you walk free on the earth.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Enjoy your family

AL Frenzel
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

You're a true patriot Nich! May this Thanksgiving be one of many many great ones to come. Best wishes to you and your wonderful family.

Gaston Llaca
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you Nick

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you and your family.

John Wise
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I am so happy that (part) of this injustice has been resolved. I am looking forward to the others release. Much love to you and your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sarah Linville
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless You and your family. May your case be used to free all the other J6 prisoners.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I’m glad you are free and sad you and your lovely family had to live through the horrors of tyranny and injustice. May your days ahead be full of wonderful memories in the making and blessings.

