Oaxaca Missions Trip Feb 2026

Hi friends!

I’m excited to share that I’m joining a missions team from Bethel Assembly Church in Fosston, MN, heading to Oaxaca, Mexico, in February 2026. Making it even more special, I’ll be accompanied by my daughter Genna and oldest son Brad on this incredible journey.

We’ll be working with Ben and Hannah Clark, longtime youth pastors who now serve full-time at Roca Blanca Mission Base.

The heart of this trip is to serve people in need through a combination of humanitarian outreach and faith-based ministry, bringing hope, healing, and practical help to communities in Oaxaca through:

🏥 Medical outreach in underserved villages

in underserved villages 🍞 Food distribution and community care visits to local homes

to local homes 🌿 Wellness and encouragement services at the mission base

at the mission base ⚽ Youth engagement through sports and mentoring activities

through sports and mentoring activities 🎨 Children’s programming and educational events

This opportunity came together more recently for our family than for others on the team, but we felt led to say yes. That means we’re working with a shorter timeline: our first deadline of $2,400 is coming up on August 17, and we’re trusting that the right people will come alongside us to help make this possible.

Would you consider supporting us through:

🙏 Prayer – for safe travel, open hearts, and practical ministry 💵 Financial support – any amount makes a real impact

You can donate directly here on this page, or give via:

Venmo: @Allan-Wojahn

@Allan-Wojahn PayPal: @allanwojahn1

For tax-deductible donations, checks can be made out to:

Roca Blanca Missions

PO Box 1101

Hutchinson, KS 67504-1101

(Please write Allan Wojahn in the memo line.)

Thank you so much for being a part of this journey with us, whether through giving, prayer, or encouragement. We genuinely believe lives will be impacted in Oaxaca, and we’re honored to be part of that work.

With gratitude,

Allan, Genna, and Brad