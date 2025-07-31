Oaxaca Missions Trip Feb 2026

Goal:
USD $5,400
Raised:
USD $150
Hi friends!
I’m excited to share that I’m joining a missions team from Bethel Assembly Church in Fosston, MN, heading to Oaxaca, Mexico, in February 2026. Making it even more special, I’ll be accompanied by my daughter Genna and oldest son Brad on this incredible journey.
We’ll be working with Ben and Hannah Clark, longtime youth pastors who now serve full-time at Roca Blanca Mission Base.
The heart of this trip is to serve people in need through a combination of humanitarian outreach and faith-based ministry, bringing hope, healing, and practical help to communities in Oaxaca through:
This opportunity came together more recently for our family than for others on the team, but we felt led to say yes. That means we’re working with a shorter timeline: our first deadline of $2,400 is coming up on August 17, and we’re trusting that the right people will come alongside us to help make this possible.
Would you consider supporting us through:
You can donate directly here on this page, or give via:
For tax-deductible donations, checks can be made out to:
Roca Blanca Missions
PO Box 1101
Hutchinson, KS 67504-1101
(Please write Allan Wojahn in the memo line.)
Thank you so much for being a part of this journey with us, whether through giving, prayer, or encouragement. We genuinely believe lives will be impacted in Oaxaca, and we’re honored to be part of that work.
With gratitude,
Allan, Genna, and Brad
