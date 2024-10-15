Campaign Image

Rebuild Sheena’s

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $25,230

Campaign created by Ian Wendt

Campaign funds will be received by WILLIAM EVANS

Rebuild Sheena’s

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, our cherished Bardnerdsville restaurant, Sheena’s lies in ruins, but our spirit remains unyielding. This place has always been more than just a restaurant; it's been the place where the community found peace and friendship, the place that fed those in need and a special place in every heart in the area. 

We’re launching a fundraising campaign to help us rebuild, not just walls, but the sense of community that defines us through this special restaurant. 

Your support can help us restore this beloved gathering spot, allowing us to continue sharing joy and laughter one delicious meal at a time.

Every contribution helps us turn our vision of revival into reality. Thank you for standing with us and if you’re ever in the area, stop in for a hot meal.

Recent Donations
Show:
Wendy Myers
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

So very sorry your restaurant was destroyed. I have faith it will be rebuilt better than ever. Praying for your hearts and minds to not be weary during the rebuilding process. Sending you love and many hugs.

Heather
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

GOD BLESS ALL in Western Carolina!!!!! We can’t wait to see your come back!!! We are ALL WITH YOU!!!

Amanda Gallion
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sheena’s will forever be such a core memory from my childhood. Thinking of you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless you 🙏 ❤️

Heather Higgins
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Wayne Dunn
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Ralph Magee
$ 400.00 USD
2 months ago

We love Sheena’s and are thankful you’ve been blessing the community for years.

Lisa Huth
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Its such a small gift for your big hearts. Praying for everyone affected and everyone helping 🙏 from one mountain town in Colorado to another, God bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 1500.00 USD
2 months ago

Carl Gaglia
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Love from NY

Robert Marquardt
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Thanks for all your hard work! We will never forget what they did and who showed up to help!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for all that are devastated by this storm.

Tracye Wheless
$ 35.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you.Stay Strong!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Psalm 34:18 Praying for you all!

Jim Dilworth
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

With love from Caroline’s dad

Kelly
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Robert Hutton
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo