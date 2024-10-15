Rebuild Sheena’s

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $25,230
Campaign funds will be received by WILLIAM EVANS
In the wake of Hurricane Helene, our cherished Bardnerdsville restaurant, Sheena’s lies in ruins, but our spirit remains unyielding. This place has always been more than just a restaurant; it's been the place where the community found peace and friendship, the place that fed those in need and a special place in every heart in the area.
We’re launching a fundraising campaign to help us rebuild, not just walls, but the sense of community that defines us through this special restaurant.
Your support can help us restore this beloved gathering spot, allowing us to continue sharing joy and laughter one delicious meal at a time.
Every contribution helps us turn our vision of revival into reality. Thank you for standing with us and if you’re ever in the area, stop in for a hot meal.
So very sorry your restaurant was destroyed. I have faith it will be rebuilt better than ever. Praying for your hearts and minds to not be weary during the rebuilding process. Sending you love and many hugs.
GOD BLESS ALL in Western Carolina!!!!! We can’t wait to see your come back!!! We are ALL WITH YOU!!!
Sheena’s will forever be such a core memory from my childhood. Thinking of you all.
God Bless you 🙏 ❤️
We love Sheena’s and are thankful you’ve been blessing the community for years.
Its such a small gift for your big hearts. Praying for everyone affected and everyone helping 🙏 from one mountain town in Colorado to another, God bless
Love from NY
Thanks for all your hard work! We will never forget what they did and who showed up to help!
Praying for all that are devastated by this storm.
Praying for you.Stay Strong!!
Psalm 34:18 Praying for you all!
With love from Caroline’s dad
