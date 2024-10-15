Rebuild Sheena’s

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, our cherished Bardnerdsville restaurant, Sheena’s lies in ruins, but our spirit remains unyielding. This place has always been more than just a restaurant; it's been the place where the community found peace and friendship, the place that fed those in need and a special place in every heart in the area.

We’re launching a fundraising campaign to help us rebuild, not just walls, but the sense of community that defines us through this special restaurant.

Your support can help us restore this beloved gathering spot, allowing us to continue sharing joy and laughter one delicious meal at a time.

Every contribution helps us turn our vision of revival into reality. Thank you for standing with us and if you’re ever in the area, stop in for a hot meal.