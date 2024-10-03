Patriots Helping Aerial Recovery & Save Our Allies

It’s time to show the real reason we all consider ourselves patriots. It’s times like these that we stand up and help. Regardless of race, religion, political beliefs or whatever, we stand up for our fellow Americans because that is what patriots do.

Right now, things are incredibly heavy. The recent hurricane has completely destroyed Western North Carolina, leaving families stranded and towns and neighborhoods unrecognizable. There’s so much chaos, and now more than ever, it’s time for us to step up and do our part. This is when we always shine—when we come together, even in the hardest times, to lift each other up.

Aerial Recovery is on the ground, doing everything they can to help. Their team of Veterans and First Responders is conducting helicopter rescues, reconnaissance, welfare checks, aid distribution, and debris clearance across multiple cities impacted by the storm. These guys are in the thick of it, saving lives and making sure no one is left behind.

But they need our help.

Every helicopter mission costs around $20,000 a day in fuel, and right now, a lack of communication is costing them valuable time, fuel, and resources. That’s why we’re stepping up to raise $6,000 to help them get 4 Starlink units and 7 ICAM radios—equipment that will improve communication and boost their efficiency by 20-30%. That means more lives saved, faster.

Here’s where you come in:

At Official Patriot Gear, our mission has always been to help others in their time of need. This is a chance for all of us to make a real difference, and we’re asking for your help to do it. As a company, we’ve already donated half of the funds needed to get this started—$3,000—but we can’t get across the finish line without you.

Every dollar you donate will go directly to Aerial Recovery’s rescue efforts in Western North Carolina. We’ll be able to show you exactly where your money is going and how it’s helping people. This isn’t just a donation—it’s a real chance to change lives, to step up when our country needs us most.

We know times are tough, but when Americans come together, we can do incredible things. This is our moment to shine, and we’re asking for all the help we can get. Please consider joining us and supporting Aerial Recovery as they work to save lives, one mission at a time.

In addition if we raise this amount quickly, we will raise the bar and go for as much as we can so that everyone who wants to help has an opportunity to do so.

Thank you and God Bless you all. 🇺🇸





**Update**

Wow, guys. This is truly incredible, I can't thank you enough for allowing me to be part of this community. Thanks to your extremely generous support, we have far surpassed our original goal, and we are proud to announce that we will be able to help another organization and make an even bigger impact and help more people.

Save Our Allies is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to rescue and aid Americans and Allies in war-torn environments and resettle them in environments free of tyranny and terror. Since the recovery efforts began following hurricane Helene, they have had personnel on the ground, and are working directly with both government and NGO aid teams.

Save Our Allies is leading relief efforts by deploying teams on the ground for evacuation and delivering essential supplies to those in need.

Their immediate needs are:

1. Air assets

2. Diapers, formula, water

3. Comms equipment

4. Flashlights, lanterns, emergency lights

5. Blankets and ponchos

Later, they will need more basics - clothes, furniture, etc.

Because of your support, we will be able to help meet these needs in a big way. Thank you for continuing to show up in such a big way so that we can help our fellow Americans.