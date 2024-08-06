The O'Neil Legal Defense Fund

In October of 2023, after a year of being dragged into court repeatedly by his father, my son was taken from me for a year, with only 4 hours supervised visitation per week allotted. Despite requesting more than once for an explanation as to why he was to be removed from our home, the cause was not made clearly known to me.

One of the times I asked what I did wrong, I was told it was the fact that I kept coming back in front of the judge, yet being accused of a civil action fault does not constitute a fault by default of law. When I later asked why my son was being taken away, the judge replied that I was not entitled to know the precise reason why.

My son's removal from our home came after a previous court case where the same judge in Orleans Parish had granted a protective order against me for the father, despite the fact that I had been NO CONTACT with him for over a year prior to it being granted. This was well before I had gotten a protective order defending me from the father's harassment in Jefferson Parish. Regrettably the representation I had at the time failed to get this simple fact of NO CONTACT out in my defense. This mistake was costly.

The legal team I had acquired at the time were new to the BAR, and thus inexperienced in the courtroom (to no fault of their own). I had sought their representation because they were affordable and willing to work with my limited finances. However, I could not continue to acquire a debt with them and was forced to let them go.

Despite filing a motion to dismiss this protective order with the judge based on the fact that I had been NO CONTACT with the father (and thus no threat to him), the judge denied the motion to even hear these facts and stayed the protective order for him. This allowed for a narrative to be established that I was some kind of undefined threat, which I was certainly not.

The motion to have my son taken from me was filed one week before I had a custody modification hearing. I was not requesting more time to be taken from the father, but rather for simple additions to be put into the custody agreement that would help us co-parent more smoothly. The protective order succeeded in assuring that the custody modification hearing was never heard, as it became an alleged "moot point" after the fact of his removal. But it was certainly not a moot point.

I feel that instead of engaging in a true custody battle, the courts were unjustly used to railroad me when they deprived me of my right to know what exactly I did wrong. I feel due process was denied me with extreme prejudice when I was not duly and fully given the opportunity to properly defend against fabrications and outright lies against me. Having had no funds for an attorney to be present when my son was taken from me, I was unable to defend myself adequately and thus also failed to appeal the decision in a timely manner within the ensuing 30 day window I had to file it, unbeknownst to me at the time.

Regrettably, it is difficult for me to go into greater detail without revealing confidential information. My case is complex and I have shopped many attorneys.

One attorney I consulted said, "yeah your rights were violated, but what do you want- your rights or your son? Just roll with it until the year is up". What that attorney didn't realize is that if I don't clean up certain facts, this whole situation will most likely be weaponized against me again in the future, so it is important to clear up these facts in the interest of future peace, so that this can not happen.

Several other attorneys and professionals I spoke to said I better not go unrepresented this time if I want to make a strong case for myself, so going at it "pro se" (sans attorney) is not an option, this time.

A couple of the top notch attorney's I have shopped that could handle the nuance required to "clean up" the case meticulously were twice the price of this fundraiser. Though my son is totally worth it, in this day and age, $10,000 is too much of an expense to hope to be able to raise.



After unsuccessfully seeking pro bono help that has grown very scant in the post Covid landscape, I am now seeking professional counsel, and fortunately, I have found one I feel comfortable with- an attorney with a majority of excellent reviews, who is experienced with and sympathetic to my situation, and who I wish very much to have represent me in court.

I have asked my son if he wishes to return home on more than one occasion, and his answer to me each time was a very emphatic "YES". He has always wanted both of his parents and I never wanted to deprive him of his father. Our home was broken up and our family wants nothing more than for him back in our lives for our share of time with him, without further harassment from anyone being threatened against us in the future.

Your donation today will go fully to securing our attorney's retainer and/or other legal fees pertaining to this end of getting our son back home promptly. With your help, however large or small, I will be able to face the courts with proper representation, and I will be given the chance to clear up what needs to be cleared up in this case, to protect my family from possible further discrimination in the future.

I thank you deeply for your time and consideration and for any contribution you are able to make. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me personally with any further questions you may have.

With LOVE, from our family to yours! May God bless you & yours. <3



