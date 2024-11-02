Campaign Image

WNC CAMPER & RELIEF MISSION

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $28,370

Campaign created by DESIRAE YOUNG

The On-Site Disaster Relief Organization has been actively engaged on the ground since day one, and we are truly grateful for the overwhelming support we have received. Our organization is dedicated to making a meaningful impact in these communities, and this effort would not have been possible without your invaluable support.

Any funds raised will go directly to these communities to help these families get out of the cold, snow and tents! We cannot go all winter with families in wondering how they are going to stay warm! Our mission is to rain enough funds to purchase as many campers as we can and help with any and all relief efforts in WNC! 

As the frequency and severity of natural disasters increase globally, there is an urgent need for a more strategic approach to our response efforts and the recovery of affected communities.

In the aftermath of a natural disaster, we prioritize both immediate intervention and long-term support to meet the ongoing needs of impacted communities. By collaborating closely with local residents and employing our unique volunteer model, we create a direct and meaningful impact, aiding families and communities in their recovery efforts.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated volunteers, donors, and partners for their invaluable contributions.

THE ON SITE TEAM

Recent Donations
Gail Ferrante
$ 200.00 USD
4 days ago

Bobbi Jasurda
$ 25.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 days ago

May Jesus keep those in Appalachia close to his heart

Jhohanna Neely
$ 15.00 USD
8 days ago

Lana Lower
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Tamara Hazlett
$ 30.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Nancy scheidel
$ 20.00 USD
15 days ago

Heres to hoping this helps..!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
15 days ago

Thank you for caring and helping, I don't know how to find petition

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
19 days ago

Brooke S
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 475.00 USD
21 days ago

Stacy Cullen
$ 25.00 USD
22 days ago

Will
$ 250.00 USD
23 days ago

Megan Nicholson
$ 153.00 USD
25 days ago

Hi! I am donating 50% of proceeds from my fundraiser, to your fundraiser!! Here is the link to mine: https://gofund.me/c09d1cb1 I'll keep donating as I get more funds! Thank you so much for all you are doing in WNC!

JLDon585
$ 10.00 USD
26 days ago

Prayers for all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
27 days ago

