WNC CAMPER & RELIEF MISSION

The On-Site Disaster Relief Organization has been actively engaged on the ground since day one, and we are truly grateful for the overwhelming support we have received. Our organization is dedicated to making a meaningful impact in these communities, and this effort would not have been possible without your invaluable support.

Any funds raised will go directly to these communities to help these families get out of the cold, snow and tents! We cannot go all winter with families in wondering how they are going to stay warm! Our mission is to rain enough funds to purchase as many campers as we can and help with any and all relief efforts in WNC!

As the frequency and severity of natural disasters increase globally, there is an urgent need for a more strategic approach to our response efforts and the recovery of affected communities.



In the aftermath of a natural disaster, we prioritize both immediate intervention and long-term support to meet the ongoing needs of impacted communities. By collaborating closely with local residents and employing our unique volunteer model, we create a direct and meaningful impact, aiding families and communities in their recovery efforts.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated volunteers, donors, and partners for their invaluable contributions.

