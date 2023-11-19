HELP US TO BRING ABOUT THE EUCHARISTIC REIGN OF JESUS!





FOR SUCH A TIME AS THIS, TO QUOTE JRR TOLKEIN...



"Out of the darkness of my life, so much frustrated,

I put before you the one great thing to love on earth,

the Most Blessed Sacrament.

There you will find romance, glory, honor, fidelity, and the true way of all your loves on earth."

Indeed, there in the Holy Eucharist is the Source of every good thing, of every truth, of every virtue, of every love and of life itself. There in the Holy Eucharist is also found the only Summit in this world to which we can climb and never cease to be fulfilled, since the peak of this summit is God himself, not only Jesus, but the Father and the Holy Spirit. The Eucharist is the Source and Summit of our Christian life.

For such a time as this, we are brining to the world, Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Apostolate , whose mission and vision is to bring about the Eucharistic reign of Jesus in our hearts, our homes, our businesses, the Church and the world. We will do this by helping the world to come to know our Mother Mary under the title Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament and through promotion of a lost devotion called the Blessed Sacrament Chaplet. This title for our lady and the chaplet are connected in more ways then one. We were blessed to providentially discover these and here is our founding story. You can also go to our new website to read more www.olmbsa.org.

OUR FOUNDING STORY

We discovered this devotion and Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament 19 years ago, on the eve of the Year of the Eucharist. This discovery was purely providence at work. In the words of our co-founder.

One day, I passed one of our parish priests in the hall at Church. The priest paused and asked this question: “Have you ever seen a priest who had devotion to the Eucharist and Our Lady go astray?” He smiled a knowing smile and walked away, leaving me to ponder this. Later that day, I was in a Catholic supply store. As I walked through the store, suddenly one out of the hundreds of prayer cards caught my eye. On it was an image of the Blessed Mother holding the infant Jesus, who was holding out a monstrance with the Eucharist in it. Immediately recalling Father's question from that morning about devotion to Our Lady and the Eucharist, I picked the card up and turned it over. The prayer card was titled: “Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament”. I knew that I needed to buy the card. I picked some up and headed to the register to buy it. I had completely forgotten why I came to the store and still don’t remember to this day. As I approached the register, something else caught my eye.

Out of hundreds of rosaries and chaplets in the store, I passed by one that was providentially placed right at my eye level. It was a beautiful deep red glass chaplet. It was called the Blessed Sacrament Chaplet. Again, I had never heard of this. After looking at it for a couple minutes, I put it down. I remember thinking “Where am I am going to put this in my prayer life?” I was already praying the rosary and the divine mercy chaplet. As I started to walk away, I felt a strong pull back to the chaplet. I turned around and picked it up and proceeded to the counter to purchase the chaplet and the prayer cards.

That night I went online to research the Chaplet. I discovered that it was originally created by the Blessed Sacrament Fathers, which is an order created by St. Peter Julian Eymard. He is known as the Apostle of the Eucharist, a title given to him at his canonization. As I researched more about him, I found out that he was the one that gave our Lady the title “Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament”, which was also approved at his canonization. At this moment, both my wife and I knew this was no coincidence. We prayed and researched for a couple months about the idea of starting an apostolate. Along the way we providentially found a medal we could use that had Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament on one side and St. Peter Julian holding a monstrance on the other side. As we continued praying, then Pope John Paul II, declared the coming year the Year of the Eucharist. That was the last sign we needed. We launched Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Apostolate in the Year of the Eucharist.

When launched this with an initial limited mission to make the Blessed Sacrament Chaplets and share them with people in our local area. We kept this small to manage it as a family. We did this for almost 19 years and we were blessed to touch many peoples lives. But there was always a question of whether or not we should do more with it and we have often given that question to God to seek his guidance. Nothing every seemed to come of this question, until this year, as the Church in America officially declared the need for Eucharistic revival and plans for a Eucharistic Congress to be held in 2024. As we prayed about these events, we could not help but believe that it was time "to do more" with our little apostolate.

For such a time as this, we have prayed and discerned that we need to relaunch Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Apostolate as a full-scale apostolate to be brought to the entire nation and beyond. This apostolate which began in the Year of the Eucharist, will now launch into full-scale mode at the historic moment of Eucharistic Revival and a National Eucharistic congress!

We will help achieve the Eucharistic revival through three principal means.

One is helping people to come know and have devotion to Mary under the title Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament. We believe that no Eucharistic revival will be successful in the Church without her full intercession, because she is the source of the actual body and blood that Jesus gives us in the Eucharist. She is also the Mediatrix through which the graces of the Eucharist now come to us and so much more!

The second part of our strategy is to promote the Blessed Sacrament Chaplet devotion. The chaplet is very simple, yet very powerful. It begins by praying a spiritual communion - which allows you to receive the Eucharist spiritually, anytime or anywhere, and as often as you pray it. After receiving a spiritual communion, we adore the Lord's real presence and entrust all our needs to him by praying "Jesus in the Most Blessed Sacrament, have mercy on us." We pray this 33 times, one for each year of our Lord's life. You can pray the entire chaplet reverently in less than 2 minutes or you could pray it slower in meditation or during adoration. The main prayer of the Chaplet was written by Pope St. Pius the X, who had a great devotion to St. Peter Julian and to Mary under the title Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament. The Pope is reported to have said this was Mary's most important title yet.

The third way our apostolate will help bring about the Eucharistic reign of Jesus is through sharing the teachings of the Church and the saints about the Eucharist. We will have a particular focus on sharing the writings of St. Peter Julian who has a library of 10 books on the Eucharist. We will also have a blog and use our website as a resource library.

WE NEED YOUR HELP TO BRING ABOUT THE EUCHARISTIC REIGN OF JESUS!

First and foremost, we need your prayers! Please include us in your daily prayers. Please ask Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament and St. Peter Julian Eymard to intercede for this great mission! Second, we need your financial help to make this happen. We are a non-profit 501c3 organization. We are seeking funding to help us relaunch this nationwide on a full scale basis. The funding will be used to help us build a full-scale marketing campaign with state of the art website and social media connections. We have identified an excellent Catholic marketing firm to create and manage this. We are also seeking funding to build our initial inventory of Blessed Sacrament Chaplets. In order to build this organization to scale quickly, we are partnering with a Catholic fulfillment company that will both manufacture the chaplets, here in America, and also handle all our order fulfillment. This is critical to support a truly national organization. Next we are seeking funding to purchase our prayer cards and our custom made medals for the chaplets, from a great Catholic supplier. Finally, we are seeking funding to provide for initial operations to manage these efforts. Through this initial funding we hope to be able to launch nationally and begin to generate revenue from chaplet sales, as well as, develop professional long term fundraising including grants and large donors.

PLEASE HELP US TO RENEW FAITH IN THE REAL PRESENCE OF JESUS IN THE EUCHARIST AND TO HONOR OUR LADY OF THE MOST BLESSED SACRAMENT!

All donors in this initial campaign will receive a 25% DISCOUNT CODE once our website is up and ready to sell chaplets.

THANK YOU VERY MUCH!

All of our donors needs will be included in our daily prayers through Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament to Eucharistic Lord.



