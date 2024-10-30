Empowering the Manide Tribe for a Resilient Future

At Our Kids 4 Kids Vision, we are dedicated to preserving the heritage of the Manide Tribe, one of the Philippines' oldest indigenous communities, while empowering them to thrive in a rapidly changing world. The Manide people carry a rich cultural history, but they face significant challenges, particularly the urgent need for safe infrastructure as typhoon seasons intensify. This December 28-29, we are hosting a Once-in-a-Lifetime Event to celebrate the Manide’s heritage and raise critical funds for their community. Our goal is twofold: Preserve their culture and legacy through education and cultural programs.Provide life-saving infrastructure and sustainable resources, such as typhoon-resistant evacuation shelters and livelihood training programs. The recent storms have underscored the urgent need for safer, more resilient infrastructure. Together, we can equip the Manide people with the tools they need to preserve their heritage and build a sustainable future.We invite you to join us as a sponsor and make a lasting impact:

Sponsorship Tiers:



Hope Giver – $150 Logo on social media, mention in the event program



Dream Builder – $250

All Hope Giver benefits + logo on event banners

Legacy Partner – $350

All Dream Builder benefits + special acknowledgment during the event

Community Champion – $500

All Legacy Partner benefits + six-month feature on our website

Visionary Leader – $1,000+

All Community Champion benefits + exclusive post-event feature and personalized thank-you package

Your sponsorship will gain global exposure through our social media platforms, event materials, and program. As a registered nonprofit, all contributions are fully tax-deductible.

This is your opportunity to make a meaningful difference. By partnering with us, you will help preserve the Manide Tribe’s rich heritage while ensuring their community is equipped to withstand modern challenges.

Let’s raise awareness, raise funds, and create lasting change together.

