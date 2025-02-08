GCU ODR Costa Rica Mission Trip- Building

Goal:
USD $9,000
Raised:
USD $4,865
Campaign funds will be received by Nicholas Hanson
The Indigenous Cebecar people live in many small remote villages in the mountains of Costa Rica. We Americans get to wake up to electricity, clean running water, accessible food, and many more comforts. The Cebecar live a much more difficult, harsh life in Costa Rica. Cebecars wake up and walk several miles through the jungle to work all day on a farm to make hardly enough money to buy food. Then the Cebecar walk back home to make all their food from scratch. Most homes are fatherless, and the Cebecar people have limited access to basic healthcare and hygiene needs. When we wake up, we brush our teeth and take showers. This isn't an option for most Cebecar people. On top of these daily physical needs, the Cebecar people lack access to a consistent and robust community. Most families, consisting of a single mother and her children, can't spend much time out of work to come together in fellowship. Our goal is to bring the Kingdom of God to the Cebecar people of Costa Rica. Our time with the Cebecar people will be spent teaching ESL, hosting VBS, hosting medical clinics, and distributing Bibles that have been translated into the Cebecar language. Our mission is to meet the spiritual, relational, and health needs of the Cebecar people.
Have a safe trip. So excited to hear how God blesses the Cabecars. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 love and blessings!
♥️
Love the ODR crew, go spread the Gospel!
Prayers for a safe and blessed trip! 🙏🏻✝️💜
Outdoor Rec Fam! Have an awesome trip, I love you guys and that this program is aimed at the Kingdom. Zak told me a bit about the trip today, I hope it goes well!
Zoe Griffiths be filled with His Power and Presence!!! Acts 1:8 🔥🔥🔥. From Pastor Pana and Tai at Hilltop Christian Center
For Zoe Griffiths, Zoe go with the power of the Holy Spirit! Praying for you! Acts 1:8🔥🔥
Zoe - I'm praying for safe travels and that God would bless you, your team, the lives you touch!
for my girl Zoe💓
So excited for you all and praying for a successful trip and safe travels! Love you guys!!
Zoe Griffiths donation
May God bless your mission❤️
May God Bless you on this journey to Costa Rica!
February 8th, 2025
We are returning to the Alta Almirante school March 8th-16th! After our life changing mission last year, we are going back with some new students and some returning students. This year we plan to do similar tasks, but we have also made a plan with the school's principal, Kevin, on what we can do to have a greater impact while we are there. The school struggles to get the supplies and funding they need so we have been called to provide for them. We have a list of projects that we seek to accomplish while we are there. We need to start purchasing materials and getting them up to the school as soon as we can so the materials will be there once we get there. We need your help to provide for the students of the Cabecar!
Here is our list of materials we need:
1. Paint for the School:
•Cost Estimate: Approximately $1.50 to $3.00 per liter. Coverage is about 10 square meters per liter. For 200 square meters, you would need around 20 liters, totaling $30 to $60.
2. School Supplies:
•Notebooks and Colored Pencils for about 100 kids if possible.
•Erasers and Scissors
3. Materials for Sidewalk and Walkway Construction:
•Cement: Approximately $7 to $10 per 50 kg bag. For 20 bags, the total is $140 to $200.
•Sand: Around $30 to $50 per cubic meter. You might need 5 cubic meters, totaling $150 to $250.
•Wooden Planks for Framing: Approximately $2 to $5 per meter. For 100 meters, the total is $200 to $500.
•Shovels and Trowels:
•Wheelbarrows: Approximately $100 each. For 2 wheelbarrows, the total is $200.
•Buckets: Around $2 each. For 20 buckets, the total is $40.
•Leveling Tools:
•Rebar or Wire Mesh: Approximately $0.50 per meter. For 200 meters, the total is $100.
4. Electrical Installation Materials:
•Electrical Cables: Approximately $0.50 per meter. For 100 meters, the total is $50.
•Light Fixtures: Around $20 each. For 10 fixtures, the total is $200.
•Electrical Outlets and Chargers: Approximately $5 each. For 20 units, the total is $100.
•Tools (Screwdrivers, Pliers, drill??): A basic set costs about $50.
5. Materials and Tools for Constructing the Pit Bathroom (2x2 meters):
•Shovels: Already included in the sidewalk construction estimate.
•Wood for Structure: Approximately $2 to $5 per meter. For 40 meters, the total is $80 to $200.
•Metal Roofing: Around $10 per square meter. For 10 square meters, the total is $100.
•Wood Stain: Approximately $20 per liter. For 5 liters, the total is $100.
•Locking Mechanism: Around $20 each. For 1 unit, the total is $20.
•Toilet Seat: Approximately $30 each. For 1 unit, the total is $30.
Grand Total (Estimated):
Low end: $1,590
High end: $2,400
Depending on what everyone decided to bring and any donations we’d like to give them so they can purchase the items themselves.
Here’s the list of projects you will be working on in Costa Rica:
Building a New Outhouse:
Constructing a 2x2 meter structure
Digging a 3-meter deep hole
Painting the Cafeteria
Potential Sidewalk Construction:
Subject to available funds and supplies
Potential Electrical Wiring Assistance for the Cafeteria:
Details to be provided by Kevin as the project is organized
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.