In Memory of Theresa Pacera Beach Access for All

On September 23, 2024, we lost a beloved wife, mother, friend, and advocate for joy, Theresa Pacera. In her memory, we are raising funds to support the Ocean City, New Jersey Surf Chair Program—a cause that brought Theresa immense happiness during her final months.

Theresa was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a battle she fought with strength and grace. One of her greatest joys was spending time at the beach, a place that held countless cherished memories for our family. Thanks to the Ocean City Surf Chair Program, Theresa was able to experience the surf and sand throughout this past summer, enjoying precious moments with her loved ones.

This campaign invites you to honor Theresa’s memory by donating in lieu of flowers. Every contribution will go directly to the Surf Chair Program, which provides free, beach-accessible wheelchairs, ensuring that individuals of all ages can enjoy the beauty of the ocean.



By donating, you’re not just supporting a program—you’re helping families create lasting memories, just as we did. Together, let’s give others the gift of the beach, where laughter, love, and the beauty of the ocean can be shared by all.



Thank you for your support and for helping us celebrate Theresa’s life in a meaningful way.

Joseph and Nicole Pacera



