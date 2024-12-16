In Memory of Theresa Pacera Beach Access for All

Raised:
USD $26,810
Campaign funds will be received by Nicole Pacera
On September 23, 2024, we lost a beloved wife, mother, friend, and advocate for joy, Theresa Pacera. In her memory, we are raising funds to support the Ocean City, New Jersey Surf Chair Program—a cause that brought Theresa immense happiness during her final months.
Theresa was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a battle she fought with strength and grace. One of her greatest joys was spending time at the beach, a place that held countless cherished memories for our family. Thanks to the Ocean City Surf Chair Program, Theresa was able to experience the surf and sand throughout this past summer, enjoying precious moments with her loved ones.
This campaign invites you to honor Theresa’s memory by donating in lieu of flowers. Every contribution will go directly to the Surf Chair Program, which provides free, beach-accessible wheelchairs, ensuring that individuals of all ages can enjoy the beauty of the ocean.
By donating, you’re not just supporting a program—you’re helping families create lasting memories, just as we did. Together, let’s give others the gift of the beach, where laughter, love, and the beauty of the ocean can be shared by all.
Thank you for your support and for helping us celebrate Theresa’s life in a meaningful way.
Joseph and Nicole Pacera
Such a good cause in honor of a good person
You are in our thoughts and prayers
Miss you so much !! Happy heavenly Birthday !!
an awesome way to honor a beautiful person and a great friend. some of my best memories are of spending time on the beach with terry. love and miss her
a wave returns to the ocean... ty for making beach access for all
Deepest condolences. What a wonderful way to remember Theresa.
Our sincere condolences. A very thoughtful and caring way to remember and honor Terry
Terry, thank you for always showing everyone in your life how deeply and genuinely you cared about them. Your legacy lives on in our hearts, and in every person who will have access to the uplifting and healing magic of the beach that you loved so much! Love you and miss you!
Joe and Nicole, our heartfelt condolences to you ! Thank you for the priviledge of honoring the beautiful memory of Terry ! She will be truly missed by so many who knew her. She was an amazing woman and she will live on in the hearts of those who knew her. God Bless you !! Elaine and Michael Procacci
Our heartfelt condolences to Joe and family. May everyone be able to enjoy the beach as much as Terry did. Much love from Laura, Lynne and Taylor - the girls of 52nd street.
To Joe and Family, We are so sorry for your loss. Everyone should be able to enjoy a day at the beach. Your friends, Larry and April, from Strathmere.
I’ll forever remember Terry for her big heart and her beautiful smile. Our deepest condolences to Joe and Nicole
With deep sympathy, Dave, Michael, Lorraine (Chancellor Development)
Thinking about you during this difficult time
Love you and miss you so much, Mommy.
In loving memory of our dear friend, Terry. She had a special place in her heart for Ocean City and its beach. She will be missed by all who knew her.
December 16th, 2024
We are closing out our campaign today and will be delivering the check to the Ocean City Surf Chair program before the end of the year. We are incredibly grateful for your generosity and support. Your donations will help provide more people with access to the beach.
My mom would be so thankful for each and every one of you. She loved spending time at the beach and we know she would be happy knowing that others will have the opportunity to experience the same joy.
Thank you again for your kindness and compassion.
Joseph & Nicole Pacera
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.