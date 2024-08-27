Nya Strong

Nya Walton is a remarkable young lady. She just celebrated her 12th birthday and instead of having a party with friends and enjoying her special day to the fullest, she spent the day in the hospital receiving cancer treatments. She has been fighting this since March when she found out that she needed to have a tumor removed from her brain. Since then, she has faced things no kid should have to endure. She has had countless surgeries, hospital stays lasting for months at a time, radiation, chemotherapy, unexpected infections, blood clots, etc. Yet, through it all, Nya continues to show so much bravery and determination. She is courageous!

Her parents (Sheldon and Teisha) have been by her side through everything while somehow still caring for six other kids at home. The amount of strength and energy that is required of them on a daily basis is astounding! They spread contagious joy everywhere they go. Even though they are battling something as terrible as childhood cancer, they smile and find the good in every situation. They step up when others do not. Even in the middle of their own storms, they have a gift of spreading love to people around them. They came to Midland, TX from Vernal, UT just 2 years ago and have already made such a difference in their community because of their willingness to serve and because of the light they carry.

Midland is a small city in West Texas. While necessary medical needs are met, the specific care Nya needs isn't provided locally. All of her hospital stays have been either 2 hours away in Lubbock or 4 hours away in Fort Worth. Most of her doctors appointments and chemotherapy are now taking place in Lubbock. One parent drives Nya back and forth and stays with her at the hospital while the other parent is home caring for 6 kids.

We would love to step up for the Walton's to help ease the financial burden they are experiencing so they can stay focused on their kids and getting Nya the best possible care without worry. While Nya has made improvements, there is still a long road ahead that will likely have a few unexpected twists and turns. Let's lift them and return the love they have shown to so many.