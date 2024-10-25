Hurricane Relief Trip

Hurricane Helene swept through multiple US states in September and left a path of catastrophic devastation. I have felt led to go serve with Samaritan's Purse in North Carolina, one of the places that was hit the hardest by the hurricane. We will be helping homeowners with things like tree work, debris cleanup, roof tarping, and mud outs. I will be going during Thanksgiving Break and need your support! I am currently working with All Things Possible Ministries to bring lion and lamb stuffed animals to the children that we meet (The stuffed animals have a special recording in them made to soothe children who have gone through trauma. You can learn more about them here: https://vimeo.com/316845122).