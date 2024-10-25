Hurricane Relief Trip

Goal:
USD $1,600
Raised:
USD $395
Campaign funds will be received by Angela Wang
Hurricane Helene swept through multiple US states in September and left a path of catastrophic devastation. I have felt led to go serve with Samaritan's Purse in North Carolina, one of the places that was hit the hardest by the hurricane. We will be helping homeowners with things like tree work, debris cleanup, roof tarping, and mud outs. I will be going during Thanksgiving Break and need your support! I am currently working with All Things Possible Ministries to bring lion and lamb stuffed animals to the children that we meet (The stuffed animals have a special recording in them made to soothe children who have gone through trauma. You can learn more about them here: https://vimeo.com/316845122).
Praying for you!
November 17th, 2024
Thank you to everyone for your generosity. I am fully raised!!! Praise the Lord! I am looking forward to leaving in a little over a week. God bless you!
November 1st, 2024
Hello everyone! Thank you for your faithful contribution. I'm going to update the total on here periodically because there are people that have given in other forms. The current total is $480. Praise the Lord!!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.