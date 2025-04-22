Notus Historical Society and Museum

Sadly, the Notus Historical Society & Museum needs your help.





We are losing our home in the building we have occupied for the last 15+ years. After several months of trying to negotiate with the City of Notus, they feel that the building would be better served as a maintenance building for the city. They have, graciously, given us 6 months to vacate.





We are working on a temporary solution, but we are working on a permanent home for the Museum. As time and circumstances allow, we will share more information on our new home, but as this is very much in it’s infancy please understand our need for privacy and discretion as we work out the particulars.





We have an amazing team of volunteers that are ready, willing and able to jump in and help us with the physical needs in front of us. What we are asking from you though is help financing this impending and unexpected move. We need your help to make this happen.





We are unable to open the museum at this time due to some serious safety & health concerns that we will not be putting money into to fix.





If you can, please consider donating to the museum and sharing this GiveSendGo. The Historical Society does not have a Venmo, PayPal or anything like that and we are aware of the fees from using this platform. Another option is the Notus Garage & Merc (across the street on the corner of Hwy 20-26 & Notus Rd) has graciously agreed to set up a collection jar in there as well if you prefer to do that.