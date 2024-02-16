Moving back to the States

Greetings,

We are the O'Connor family, and we're excitedly reaching out to you with hope as we prepare for a transformative journey—the return to the United States! Join us in turning this dream into reality and becoming an integral part of our narrative.





Family and Current Residence:

I'm Isaiah, accompanied by my wife Helena and our sons Caleb (10) and Joshua (7). Currently residing near Kristiansand in the South of Norway, we initially moved here in 2010, embracing Helena's home country. After 13 years, the time has come to embark on a new chapter, relocating specifically to the Carson Valley region in the United States.





Motivations for the Move:

Our decision to return is fueled by a mix of factors—yearning to be closer to family and friends, a desire for increased involvement in church ministry, providing our children with elements of an American childhood, and addressing financial challenges that have emerged.





Unique Experiences for our Kids:

While our kids have cherished many wonderful experiences in Norway, like fishing in the ocean and ice skating, I envision them having different adventures, such as learning downhill skiing, engaging in gold panning, and embarking on extended road trip adventures, something my boys have expressed a keen interest in doing with us.





Reconnecting with Family and Church Community:

Returning to the United States will enable us to reconnect with extended family. Currently, only my mom and sister have briefly met our boys during a visit to Norway. Establishing deeper relationships with grandparents, cousins, and other relatives is a crucial goal, one that goes beyond the limitations of video calls.





Equally significant is my desire to return to my home church in Lake Tahoe, where I was born and raised. The current pastor was my mentor during my teenage years, and I aspire to contribute to the ministry there. Language and cultural barriers in Norway have posed challenges in forming deep connections with our local fellowship.





Financial Challenges:

Over the past 13 years in Norway, we have encountered financial challenges. The initial eight years were stable, with Helena employed and myself juggling temporary and part-time jobs. About a decade ago, I ventured into a balloon decor and entertainment business, which, while not providing a full-time income, helped sustain us.





In 2019, my wife faced a layoff, and I lost my biggest client, resulting in a significant income reduction. While my wife secured another job, the strain led to her Fibromyalgia worsening, prompting a transition to "Work Settlement" as a step between work and disability.





As for my business, despite recovering from the setback and growing my customer base, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 caused a substantial decline, with my income for the year amounting to about $1,000. Although 2021 showed improvement with $2,000, the challenges persisted. In 2023, the balloon industry, affected by the Ukraine war that caused a helium shortage, experienced a downturn. I managed only about $3,500, but fortunately, a temporary job at a tire store from March to December provided some relief.





Educational and Employment Challenges:

In Norway, where education is publicly funded, the emphasis on obtaining the equivalent of an AA degree for many jobs has limited my options due to lacking a degree and facing language and cultural barriers. Despite a background in language-intensive roles like Customer Service, Sales, and Retail Management, securing a full-time, year-round job has been exceedingly difficult.





Returning to the States, I believe my business skills and experience would swiftly secure me a well-paying full-time job, alleviating language and cultural hurdles. Eager to make this move, we only lack the necessary funds.





Current Efforts and how you can help:

Currently, we are not solely relying on your help. We are selling belongings, seeking additional work, and working to revive and monetize my blog and podcast. Budgeting and cutting back all unnecessary expenses are also part of our efforts.





Having attempted an independent move for years without success, we're reaching out for help. Please contribute only if you feel led to give, not out of a sense of duty.



Breakdown of Expenses:



Here's a breakdown of where the funds will go. These are approximate, and with these covered, we would be moving debt-free:

- Shipping: Norwegian Crowns kr 89,038 / USD $8,500

- Travel: Norwegian kr 45,000 / USD $4,371

- A Car in the U.S.: Norwegian kr 51,470 / USD $5,000 (a basic $2,000 beater works as well)

- Living expenses: Norwegian kr 154,410 / USD $15,000 (This is three months' worth so I have time to find work. If needed, we can do $5,000 instead)

- Visa/passports: Norwegian kr 12,604 / USD $1,224





Conclusion:

Even if you are unable to provide financial assistance, your prayers are sincerely appreciated. We aim to leave in November, with the goal of spending the next Christmas in the States. Our boys are growing up too quickly on us!

Thank you for considering our request.





Warm regards,

Isaiah and Family