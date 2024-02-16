Moving back to the States

Goal:
NOK KR150,000
Raised:
NOK KR13,494
Campaign funds will be received by Isaiah O'Connor
Im proud of you, Isaiah.
Hope this Helps.
God loves to provide, He's looking for trust 🙏
To help you come home, fellow Patriot! Best, Don & Shelley
Looking forward to seeing you back in the states! God bless this next phase of your lives. See you soon! 😃
God and you got this…on Earth as it is in Heaven! Keep your head up and keep going because NO weapons formed against your homecoming shall prosper. Many blessings, Lisa Thomas AKA “What’s your name?”
May God’s Blessing be fully manifested in your life and family, dear Isaiah!! 🙌🔥❤️🙏
Can’t wait to see you in person again!
Happy to help, brother.
I believe in you!
September 27th, 2024
Update #9 Navigating Our Journey: Updates on Health, Finances, and Moving Forward
Good News: We finally received the boys' U.S. passports in the mail, along with Joshua's Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA). I was able to upload photos of these to Helena's Green Card application, which I hope will help in receiving a positive reply.
Visa Processing:
We are still waiting for Helena's visa, which has now been estimated to take up to 21 months. The average for this type of visa is 14 months, so we continue to wait and see.
Health:
I’ve been struggling with stress-related health issues such as high blood pressure and insomnia. After discussing my situation with NAV (the Norwegian labor/social services administration), they recognized that my stress was negatively impacting both my job search and health. As a result, NAV placed me on sick leave to alleviate the stress of looking for work while I get therapy to address the underlying issues. This may take some time.
Helena was taken off four medications that were adversely affecting her and not working as well as they should. She has been given a new medication, which has helped her fibromyalgia a lot. However, she still cannot overexert herself and will be applying for disability soon. Recently, she started experiencing heart-related symptoms, which scared us a lot. After seeing a specialist and stopping the medications she was on, her heart symptoms have improved significantly.
Financial struggles:
Due to the sick leave, I had to cancel my last two clients and close down my business completely. I need to sell off all my equipment that has any value left, or pay the sales tax that I was exempt from as a business in order to keep it. I’m currently working on figuring out what I have and preparing to sell it off. After paying the income tax on the sale, I hope to have enough to pay off at least one of our debts. Hopefully, we will get steady and predictable income with the AAP (Work Assessment Allowance). If so, it will make budgeting much easier going forward.
Update on the Car:
We are still waiting on getting our purchase annulled, which is a very long process. However, if this does not go through, we have someone else who may purchase the car, which will eliminate or greatly reduce one debt payment.
Update on logistics:
Our top priority is selling off my business equipment, as this will help clear out our garage. We have also been making slow but steady progress on selling and disposing of things we do not need. Once I get the business closed and everything settled, this process should speed up.
Prayer Request:
Health:
We are both struggling with health issues; pray we can overcome them.
Financial Provision:
Pray that I get the AAP approved as soon as possible. Also, that we can resolve the car situation, whether by selling it or annulling the purchase soon.
Visa Processing:
Pray that the Green Card application process moves smoothly and that we receive approval sooner rather than later.
In Conclusion:
The long wait for the visa has surprisingly turned into a blessing in disguise, providing us with extra time to pay off debt, build up savings, and work out logistics for the move, such as finding housing and planning for the kids' schooling. This also gives us extra time for my therapy.
This extended timeline allows us to ensure a smoother transition and potentially reduce the financial assistance we’ll need.
Thank you all for your continued support, prayers, and encouragement. Your assistance is invaluable as we navigate these challenges and prepare for our move.
Warm regards,
Isaiah and Family
August 23rd, 2024
We have some exciting news to share: Joshua was very excited and proud to be officially registered as a U.S. citizen. The embassy even gave him a small American flag to celebrate this milestone. We’ve included a picture of him proudly holding the flag while standing in front of the embassy.
Legal and Documentation Progress:
We’re pleased to share that we have made significant strides in our journey. Both boys are now registered as U.S. citizens, and we have obtained all of our passports. This means that once we finalize the Green Card application paperwork, we will be able to arrange shipping and flights as soon as possible. We hope to receive the Green Card approval in the spring of next year, which would allow the boys to start school in the U.S. without missing any classes. Additionally, there will be an extra $440 in fees required once the initial form is complete for final processing.
Financial and Logistics Updates:
To optimize our move and manage costs, we are considering shipping one or two small boxes at a time and are actively working on eliminating unnecessary items through selling or discarding them. This approach should help reduce overall shipping expenses and streamline our transition.
I recently completed the necessary practice hours and passed the test to obtain my T2 forklift license, now completing my basic T1-T4 forklift certification. This should enhance my job prospects and assist with finding more work as I continue my search.
Regarding the business sale, I am still working on the sale of my equipment. I need to complete a thorough and precise inventory of my equipment before finalizing the sale, which is one reason for the delay. Due to busy periods and handling paperwork, the sale may be postponed by a couple of weeks.
We’re still awaiting the annulment of the car purchase, which is a lengthy process. However, the issue with the car turned out to be a blessing in disguise. What we initially thought was a serious problem was just worn-out weather stripping. The inspection revealed necessary repairs for brake pads, rotors, and rear wheel bearings, which, if left unchecked, could have led to a dangerous situation. The repairs were costly but essential for safety.
Prayer Requests:
Health: Please pray for Helena as she is experiencing some additional health issues and that we receive a timely decision on her disability case.
Financial Provision:
Pray for provision as money is currently very tight. I lost my unemployment benefits due to working longer hours than expected, which could take up to 10 weeks to reinstate. We are actively trying to sell items and apply for government aid to make ends meet.
Visa Processing:
Pray that the Green Card application process moves smoothly and that we receive approval sooner rather than later.
Job Search and Business Sale:
Please pray for successful job searches and the sale of my business equipment.
Car Situation:
Pray for the ongoing resolution of the car purchase annulment and that we can manage any further expenses effectively.
In Conclusion:
The long wait for the visa has surprisingly turned into a blessing in disguise, providing us with extra time to pay off debt, build up savings, and work out logistics for the move, such as finding housing and planning for the kids' schooling. This extended timeline allows us to ensure a smoother transition and potentially reduce the financial assistance we’ll need.
Thank you all for your continued support, prayers, and encouragement. Your assistance is invaluable as we navigate these challenges and prepare for our move.
Warm regards,
Isaiah and Family
July 29th, 2024
July 29, 2024
Hello everyone,
We're grateful to share another update on our journey back to the United States. Here's where we stand:
Legal and Documentation Progress:
Helena's Green Card: We started the Green Card process on June 11, 2024. We have completed and submitted the application and are currently awaiting further processing. It may take up to 20 months to receive a decision.
Joshua's Report of Birth Abroad: We started this process on June 11, 2024, and have an appointment scheduled for August 21 in Oslo to finalize Joshua's Report of Birth Abroad and obtain both boys' passports. We have sufficient funds for one passport and are seeking an additional $135 for the second passport, plus funds for the trip.
Financial and Logistics Updates:
Shipping Costs: We have not yet conducted the inventory for shipping costs due to the new job. We may need to push this task back as we focus on emptying out what we can. We will address this as soon as we are able.
Job Search:
I recently picked up a temporary warehouse position through a temp agency. They are generously training me on the one missing forklift certification (T2). I need 20 hours of practice, and I have completed 7.5 hours so far. I hope to finish the required hours before my short-term contract expires, which will enhance my job prospects in the future.
Car Situation:
Our situation with the car purchase annulment is still unresolved. Additionally, our paid-off car broke down, with the drive axle resting on the chassis. I am unsure of the repair costs at this moment.
Business Equipment Sale:
I am planning to sell most of my business equipment, which will help us empty out the storage. I hope to raise about 25,000 kroner (approximately $2,500) from this sale. This will help defray some of the costs associated with our move.
Prayer Request:
Employment: Please pray that I can secure some form of work, even seasonal, to help cover the additional expenses as we prepare for the move.
Car Situation: Pray for a favorable resolution to our bid to annul the purchase of our defective car. If successful, it will relieve us of ongoing car payments and allow us to quickly pay off remaining debts and start saving for our move. Also, please pray that we can get our paid-off car repaired without too much cost so we can have a working, paid-off vehicle.
Conclusion:
Thank you for standing with us during this exciting yet challenging time. Whether through donations, prayers, or encouragement, your support means the world to us. We look forward to the next chapter of our journey and the opportunities it holds for our family.
Warm regards,
Isaiah and Family
June 13th, 2024
Hello everyone,
We're grateful to share another update on our journey back to the United States. Here's where we stand:
Legal and Documentation Progress:
Financial and Logistics Updates:
Next Steps:
As soon as we complete the immigration/citizenship paperwork, our focus will shift to:
Prayer Request:
Conclusion:
Thank you for standing with us during this exciting yet challenging time. Whether through donations, prayers, or encouragement, your support means the world to us. We look forward to the next chapter of our journey and the opportunities it holds for our family.
Warm regards,
Isaiah and Family
June 5th, 2024
Hello everyone,
It's been a bit slow recently as we've been working through the complexities of Helena's visa paperwork. We're getting closer and hope to have the application submitted by the end of this month. Unfortunately, this delay will likely push our move date back, but we're determined to make the move as soon as possible.
Shipping Cost Revelations
I realized I was looking at shipping companies instead of moving companies, which may have been more expensive. Using a moving company might reduce our shipping costs to around $3,000-$5,000 (approximately 31,500-52,500 kroner). This is significantly lower than our initial estimate of $8,500-$12,000, which is a great relief.
Business Closure Decision
I have been winding down my balloon business since we decided to move. However, due to the recent setback of my main inflater breaking beyond repair, with replacement costs estimated at least $2000 and 20,000 Norwegian kroner, I've had to shorten my shutdown timeline. This will also simplify the government assistance we have been receiving. Whenever I do manage to secure some work, like the recent project with the Ice Cream Company, it boosts our income for a single month, but unfortunately, it complicates the government help, even though it's not a steady income.
One thing that will help is a friendly competitor's interest in purchasing most of my business equipment and stock, and we can use this sale to help us towards our goal.
Job Hunt Update
As my job hunt in Norway continues, I've come to the realization that the language barrier has been a significant challenge. However, I've recognized the potential of finding remote work based in the US. Not only does this overcome the language issue, but it also offers the flexibility to work from anywhere we live.
Paperwork Progress
I've started the application process for Joshua's report of birth abroad and his passport, and I need to fill out the paperwork for Caleb. For Helena's green card, I've obtained around 6 or 7 of the official records we were missing and only need a few more records and photos. We need about $600 (6,300 kroner) to complete the boys' paperwork and cover the fees and travel expenses to the embassy in Oslo.
Car Situation
Regarding our car situation, we've submitted the return paperwork, but it takes months before we hear back. If we can return the secondary car, we can use those funds to pay off the last of our debts and start saving up for the move.
Financial Efforts
We are taking every extra bit we can to throw at our current debt. Please know that we are not relying 100% on donations. Your contributions help speed up the process, but we are also actively working on our financial situation by selling belongings, seeking additional work, and cutting unnecessary expenses.
Conclusion
Despite the slowdown, we are making progress. Thank you for your continued support and understanding.
Warm regards, Isaiah and Family
March 18th, 2024
Progress Made:
We're excited to share an update on our journey. I have received my renewed passport, and Helena and the boys have also received their Norwegian passports back. This marks a significant milestone!
Green Card Process:
Next, we are commencing the green card process for Helena. After spending a couple of weeks gathering all the necessary paperwork, we have finally collected everything needed to start completing the application. Thanks to the generosity of everyone who has donated, we now have just enough to cover the cost of the green card application.
Financial Update:
Furthermore, a family member has graciously offered to cover our flight tickets back, which is an immense blessing. However, we still require funds for shipping, renewing Caleb's American passport, registering Joshua as a US Citizen, and obtaining his US passport. We estimate the total cost to be approximately kr3,928 or $905. Additionally, we need funds for transportation to the Embassy or consulate to finalize the paperwork. Currently, we are uncertain whether this will take place in Oslo, Norway, or Stockholm, Sweden.
A Blessing in Disguise:
We've had a significant development regarding our transportation situation. At the end of last year, our secondary car began experiencing engine troubles. Thankfully, we managed to sell it for a much higher amount than anticipated, which allowed us to pay off most of our debt on the car. However, our plans took a turn when Norwegian laws changed at the beginning of the year, making it impossible for us to sell the replacement car for enough to cover the remaining debt.
Unfortunately, the new car encountered major issues with its heating system during the harsh winter months. Despite multiple attempts to repair it, the problem persisted, with the car intermittently blowing ice-cold air instead of heat. According to Norwegian law, due to the recurring issue, the dealership must either provide us with a replacement car of similar value or annul the sale, allowing us to return the car and receive a refund.
Given that we no longer require a second car, we've opted to return it, effectively eliminating a significant portion of our debt. This adjustment will make it much easier for us to save up for our relocation, as we can redirect the funds previously allocated for the car payment, insurance, and gas toward our moving expenses.
Prayer Request:
Please keep us in your prayers as we hope for a swift acceptance of Helena's green card application. She previously held one 13 years ago for 7 years and voluntarily surrendered it when we moved to Norway. Hopefully, this history will expedite the process.
That's the latest update for now. We are making progress, albeit at a somewhat slow pace. Thank you all for your continued support and prayers.
February 16th, 2024
January 26th, 2024
Baby Steps are being taken!
January 26, 2024, 1:26 pm
Thank you once again. With the funds that have already come in, I was able to mail out my passport renewal today and cover the associated costs, totaling around $179. The sole reason I could undertake this is due to your generous support. The processing time for the renewal is approximately 4 weeks.
On February 14th, Helena and the boys will begin the process of obtaining their Norwegian passports. Once I receive my renewed passport, the next step is to initiate the Green Card process for Helena. Additionally, I will register Joshua as a birth abroad, officially recognizing him as a U.S. Citizen. Following this, I will proceed to order U.S. passports for both boys. They automatically hold dual citizenship, allowing them to carry two passports!
January 22nd, 2024
Dear supporters,
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.