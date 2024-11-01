Campaign Image

North Carolina Toy Drive

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $6,130

Campaign created by James Holdiness

Campaign funds will be received by James Holdiness

North Carolina Toy Drive

The Kids Have No Idea The Devastion Their Parents Are Going Through After Helene and The Massive Flooding. We are doing our part to make sure they have a great Christmas and take a little pressure off those parents in need! Anything and Everything Helps Thank Yal So Much!!

Recent Donations
Julie and Jason Devoe
$ 250.00 USD
28 days ago

This donation is given in honor of my daughter and husband Julie and Jason DeVoe

Debra SAMITT
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for all the families in NC ! Hoping 2025 is a better year for all. God's blessing to everyone

Kelly
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

I wish it was more , but I know it all adds up , best wishes to all

Chip Drewes
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas and we pray for your healing.

Kasey Smith
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Keeping all families impacted in our prayers, wishing you all comfort and peace this Christmas.

Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless all of you! Stay safe!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Kay Tyler
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I wish I could give each child a gift!

Diane Puzio
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless these families

Patti Daege
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Linda Kentch
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless all the victims of Hurricane Helene. Bless them all this holiday season and beyond. I saw this fundraiser on Fox News this morning or I wouldn't know how/where I could help. God Bless the organizer of this fundraiser and I pray the total funds receives far exceed expectations. I will post this on my Facebook feed.

Brian Gutjahr
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Steve Carol
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you!!! do

Joe H
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

You are all in my prayers. Hopefully you have as good of a holiday season as you possibly can

Christina Schnagel
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Healing Crystals N More
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless NC Prayers 🙏

