North Carolina Toy Drive

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $6,130
Campaign funds will be received by James Holdiness
The Kids Have No Idea The Devastion Their Parents Are Going Through After Helene and The Massive Flooding. We are doing our part to make sure they have a great Christmas and take a little pressure off those parents in need! Anything and Everything Helps Thank Yal So Much!!
This donation is given in honor of my daughter and husband Julie and Jason DeVoe
Praying for all the families in NC ! Hoping 2025 is a better year for all. God's blessing to everyone
I wish it was more , but I know it all adds up , best wishes to all
Prayers for you.
Merry Christmas and we pray for your healing.
Keeping all families impacted in our prayers, wishing you all comfort and peace this Christmas.
God bless all of you! Stay safe!
I wish I could give each child a gift!
God bless these families
God Bless all the victims of Hurricane Helene. Bless them all this holiday season and beyond. I saw this fundraiser on Fox News this morning or I wouldn't know how/where I could help. God Bless the organizer of this fundraiser and I pray the total funds receives far exceed expectations. I will post this on my Facebook feed.
Praying for you!!! do
You are all in my prayers. Hopefully you have as good of a holiday season as you possibly can
God Bless NC Prayers 🙏
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.