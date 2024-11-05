Supporting Jeff Nolan

Jeff Nolan is a former U.S. Marine, retired police officer in Florida, and a current police officer in Georgia. He is a certified NRA instructor, a Glock factory representative and has given his life in service to our country, our community, and in training others to be safe and proficient in the use of firearms. Many times, Jeff has devoted his time (often for donations only) to help people learn to be safe with a firearm and to give back to the community. He loves animals and has used horses to help people cope with PTSD and other issues to encourage and serve others.

I am a former Marine and FBI Special Agent, lifetime NRA member and currently serve as an itinerant missionary evangelists and Bible teacher in the Jacksonville, Florida area. I have personally observed Jeff’s heart for serving and training others. During his tenure as a deputy with St. Johns County, Jeff located a small private backyard gun range in St. Johns County owned by a farming family. A little over a year ago, several people in the community, along with some others, began harassing and threatening legal action over the backyard gun range Jeff was using to help people. Jeff has leased this property for over twelve years and now has been forced to defend himself in court at the costs of over $70,000 that he took a loan out to pay. Even though the law is on his side, he is forced to defend himself in order to continue provide training to friends and family on the backyard gun range at the property he leases. He has been forced to remove his horses and is not able to allow the horses to be used for therapy any longer.

There is a much longer story involved, but this issue boils down to unnecessary legal fees for a patriot and veteran who has risked his life numerous times and only wants to serve the community of patriots where he lives. Please consider joining the effort to support Jeff and his wife Cathy in helping with the legal fees to fight this malicious civil process.



