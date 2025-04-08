Support Nodes Family with Dairy Barn Fire

Sunday April 6, 2025 was a incredibly trying and sad day for the Nodes family, the Barre Town Community at large and the Vermont Agricultural Community when the family's dairy barn caught fire and collapsed with a large portion of their livestock in it. The Barre Fire Department and departments of surrounding areas responded quickly but the fire was already too intense for them to get close enough to free the animals and the barn colapsed within minutes of their arrival. The family was at Church when this all happened and got the call from a neighbor as soon as they got out of Church. By the grace of God the entire family is safe and together to weather this storm.

The dairy has operated in the Barre for years, finally shutting it's doors in 2018. This barn was the second one on the property and was built in the 80's, the previous one burned to the ground in the 70's. The Nodes family bought this property as part of a dream to build an operating farm which they have been working slowly towards for years now (on other properties). They have been on this farm for about a year and a half and their children (9 - the youngest born 6 weeks ago) have fallen in love with their farm life with their oldest children working toward developing farm businesses.

Thank you so much for your support, the amount of prayer and support has already been incredibly humbling and the family is so grateful for such an amazing community.

WCAX News Article on Fire