Support Noble Roots Farm

 USD $5,000

 USD $1,600

Campaign created by Vicki Foster

Campaign funds will be received by Ricardo Tomala

Support Noble Roots Farm

Times are tough, but we are tougher, especially when we work together.  As you may have heard, Noble Roots Farm in Eustis, Florida, was hit hard by hurricane Milton.  Ricardo lost all but one greenhouse and 90 percent of his crops.  My family has gotten the majority of our food from Noble Roots over the last few years, and I’m sure it’s been much longer for many of you.  WE NEED OUR LOCAL FARMERS MORE THAN EVER RIGHT NOW!!!  Let’s band together and help them get back to growing healthy, organic food so we can all enjoy and thrive.  Ricardo and his family have been there for all of us, so let’s get behind them and lift them up.  Please give what you can — no amount is too small.  Let’s grow this community together!

https://noblerootsfarm.com

https://www.facebook.com/NobleRootsFarm


Sherman Family
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Nancy Wilson
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Amy Kathleen
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Amy
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for a complete recovery.

Moe
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Vicki Foster
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

