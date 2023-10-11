Campaign Image

Ngatumek Primary School

Monthly Goal:

 KES 6,000

Total Raised:

 KES 1,500

Raised this month:

 KES 0

Campaign created by Michael Kempton

Campaign funds will be received by La Dignidad Foundation

Ngatumek Primary School

Many rural primary schools in Kenya do not have a school lunch program and most children wear their school uniform as their only set of clothes. The Noatumek Primary School in Kericho is no exception, they have an enrollment of about 360 children PP1-6th grade who walk to school up to 3 km everyday. A monthly amount of $40/child would allow each student to get a new school uniform and a workbook and a book for the library (the school has NO books for a library). Alao it would start the fund to. Hold a kitchen and buy food for an hot lunch next year. Everyone knows a well-fed child is a strong, attentive and happy child and an attentive child learns better and achieves more in life. A US trained Chef will develop a nutritious meal plan in cooperation with local farmers and markets, not just maize-n-beans for the children. Please help us take on one school at a time at La Dignidad Foundation - Kenya. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Michael Kempton
1500.00 KES
1 year ago

The children are amazing, I am blessed to be a part of this project

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo