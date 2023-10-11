Ngatumek Primary School

Many rural primary schools in Kenya do not have a school lunch program and most children wear their school uniform as their only set of clothes. The Noatumek Primary School in Kericho is no exception, they have an enrollment of about 360 children PP1-6th grade who walk to school up to 3 km everyday. A monthly amount of $40/child would allow each student to get a new school uniform and a workbook and a book for the library (the school has NO books for a library). Alao it would start the fund to. Hold a kitchen and buy food for an hot lunch next year. Everyone knows a well-fed child is a strong, attentive and happy child and an attentive child learns better and achieves more in life. A US trained Chef will develop a nutritious meal plan in cooperation with local farmers and markets, not just maize-n-beans for the children. Please help us take on one school at a time at La Dignidad Foundation - Kenya.