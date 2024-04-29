NOAH’S ARK FOR KENYAN FLOOD & CRIME SURVIVORS 2024--A PERSONAL CHARITY

UPDATE OCTOBER 31, 2024: FLOOD OVER, NOW CRIMINAL GANG ATTACKS, CROPS RANSACKED, POISONING OF WELL WITH MASS FAMILY ILLNESS, LIGHTNING STRIKE DEATHS, NO WORK, FEW CROPS, PLEASE HELP!

Since I created Noah's Ark circa April 2024 and my 34 (now 32, read below) Kenyans returned from their emergency flood shelter to start up their farm again, rebuild/repair houses, plant new crops and raise new animals, a man-made disaster struck after the natural one. And then—incredibly—out of the sky another natural disaster struck.

It seems the father of the man from whom Oliver (the person I know longest/best and to whom I sent the money to buy the farm some 1 1/2 years ago) bought the farm and who recently died, claimed the farm still belonged to him even though the deed was legally transferred from his son to Oliver.

This father, a tribal elder, formed a gang that repeatedly attacked the four families for over a month, stealing eatable crops then damaging remaining ones and badly injuring three men, one of whom needed hospital care to survive. In one of these early attacks the gang damaged Oliver's drilled well that was then repaired.

Then one day after the well was repaired, suddenly all 34 starting getting very sick all with the same symptoms of general weakness, vomiting, diarrhea, etc. Two needed hospital treatment to survive. It was found the water in the well had been poisoned with Thallium https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thallium_poisoning Wikipedia: “called the "poisoner's poison" since it is colorless, odorless and tasteless; its slow-acting, painful and wide-ranging symptoms are often suggestive of a host of other illnesses and conditions.” From then, circa August 2024 to now October 2024 the effects of this poisoning are still being experienced by a few.

Then two weeks ago, lightning struck, literally, and instantly killed the wife and 12 year old daughter of Noah, the donation campaign’s namesake. Then last week Noah was arrested for being unable to pay a loan his wife had taken out to save the life of her mother. He was going to be put in jail by the corrupt police and judges but luckily we found an honest judge and got him released.

Then a week ago, Noah chose to take his own life and swallowed cyanide. Oliver was called to help and rushed him to the hospital that saved his life. Noah is recovering now.

The Kenyans ongoing tale of tragedy continues as they struggle to grow enough food and chickens to survive. They seldom can obtain money to buy necessities as work to earn cash (12 hour day there earns $10usd) is scarce. The only other way to obtain money is to sell their crops which still are in the midst of growing back after the April flood wiped them out entirely.

Donate to Build NOAH’S ARK to Help 4 Families—32 Kenyans (in memoriam Noah's wife and 12 y.o. daughter)—Survive the April 2024 Kenyan Floods & Crime Attacks & Restore Their Destroyed Farmland, Crops & Animals

“We heal ourselves by giving others what we most need.” Sherry Turkle

“If you’re feeling helpless, help someone.” Aung San Suu Kyi

This is a non-profit, private, PERSONAL (I want you to know/experience where your money/time goes) charity set up by a New Zealand based carer, JACK, who personally knows the heads of the four Kenyan families (a total of 34 persons) who will directly receive ALL the donations with nothing being taken out other than the processing fees.

I want win your TRUST that your donations are going where I say they are going.

Thus, I will send to every donor proof of the transfer of funds to aid these families. My bank here in Auckland, New Zealand is THE C0-OPERATIVE BANK.

"The Co-operative Bank is a New Zealand based and registered bank. Originally set up in 1928 as the public service investment society and subsequently renamed PSIS, the Co-operative Bank became a registered bank in October 2011. As a co-operative the bank is owned by its customers and its main purpose is to benefit the customers." Wikipedia

I (Jack James Carney) I have a private, checking account with the Co-operative Bank and all donation money from GiveSendGo will be going directly into this account only. Donation money will be transferred as soon as possible to Oliver Juma's bank account in Kenya.

To assure you I can be trusted, I invite you to get on WhatsApp and contact the two heads of the four families: NOAH, the medical doctor after whom this charity is named; and OLIVER, my dear friend of over four years. I also invite you to contact JACK there too.

Here are our WHATSAPP numbers:

OLIVER +254 798 609376

JACK +64 22 409 4035

I am in daily Whatsapp communication with the four heads of the families with the main contact being NOAH, the medical doctor, who will be guiding this ARK of DONATIONS to rescue—with your help—34 lives including his own.

I have known two of the four families (a total of 14 persons) for some four years helping them survive diseases, accidents, droughts, floods and injurious crimes inflicted by individuals and the government. The head of the first of these two families, OLIVER, I have known the longest and most intimately, for over four years. His partner, DEBORAH, the head of the second family, I have known for some three years.

In November 2023 on Whatsapp, I daily witnessed and helped these two families survive the FIRST flood that destroyed all their farmland crops and livestock as well damaging their house and latrine.

The flood also made the two families three, as the house of the third one, a close farming neighbor of five who head is ROBERT, was completely destroyed. Oliver and Deborah saved Robert's family by allowing the five to move in and live with the fourteen of them. This flood ended up killing 70 and displacing 58,000 throughout the storm area.

Now this SECOND flood begun around April 2024, has to date, April 30, killed 169, displacing 190,000 in their area.

Again, in this SECOND flood all their crops and livestock on the farmland of the two original families I have been helping, were destroyed. Robert's family that had joined Oliver's and Deborah's families during the FIRST flood, had moved back to their land and rebuilt their house. Now Robert's new house in the SECOND flood was destroyed again and they moved in, again, with Oliver's and Deborah's families.

Thus, there were three families—19 persons—living in my first two families’ house again as for the FIRST flood, when a wind storm ripped the roof off their house and the waters invaded driving all three families--Oliver's, Deborah's and Robert's--into a Red Cross-Kenya government emergency shelter where they are now.

It is in this Red Cross emergency shelter that the three families were joined by the fourth family of 15—NOAH’S--who were living in a house in the township that went under water. NOAH’S family knows the other three families through the doctoring NOAH did for them. NOAH against all odds has managed to keep himself and 14 of his family (his 86 y.o. mother, wife and four children along with eight persons left by the death of his brother) members alive although always struggling for survival. But this SECOND Flood drove them from their home that is now badly damaged.

THEY NEED YOUR DONATION MONEY AND PERSONAL EXPERTISE TO SURVIVE & RESTORE THEIR HOMES AND FARMLANDS.

HELP BUILD KEEP NOAH’S ARK TO KEEP 34 KENYANS ALIVE & WELL.

THIS IS A PERSONAL CHARITY AND I WILL CONNECT YOU DIRECTLY TO NOAH AND THE OTHERS ON WHATSAPP SO YOU CAN SEE FOR YOURSELF WHAT YOUR DONATIONS ARE DOING AS WELL AS OFFERING ANY HELPFUL ADVICE.



