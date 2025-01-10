Campaign Image

Supporting Noah Sierota & Family

 USD $35,000

 USD $23,865

Linda

Supporting Noah Sierota & Family

Help the Sierota Family Rebuild After the Eaton Fire

On the evening of January 7, the devastating Eaton Fire swept through Altadena, destroying entire streets and homes. Among those affected is Noah, a member of Echosmith, Caraline, and their two beautiful adopted children.

The fire wiped out the home where they built their family and created countless cherished memories. It’s the place where Noah and Caraline began their marriage, where they signed their adoption papers and where they celebrated some of life’s most meaningful milestones.

In addition to the home, the fire destroyed the base of their businesses and will greatly impact their income. As a musician, your gear is your livelihood and much of Noah’s gear was destroyed in the fire. Ashes are all that remain of the home they once built their life in.

There are many families affected by this tragedy, and your contribution will make a meaningful difference in helping the Sierotas navigate the year ahead. 

As the Sierota family begins the journey of rebuilding, your support can make a real difference. Every donation, no matter the size, will help them rally and move forward with strength, both in their personal lives and in their work.

Thank you for your generosity and support as we help the Sierota family ❤️

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

One of your Grace Church Family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Madie Johnson
$ 150.00 USD
2 hours ago

Kelly DeSimone
$ 30.00 USD
5 hours ago

Caraline and Noah, I pray you and your family will be continuously blessed by your friends and community as God holds and carries you through these trying times 🙏🏼 Much Love, Kelly DeSimone Xo

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 hours ago

Sending you love and prayers!

Karl and Kylie Holmlund
$ 100.00 USD
16 hours ago

BandT
$ 1000.00 USD
17 hours ago

We are heartbroken for you guys, but trust that Jesus is Lord of the storms and the ashes.

Ashleymae Elmore
$ 20.00 USD
18 hours ago

John Stone
$ 50.00 USD
18 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
18 hours ago

Praying for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
18 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
19 hours ago

Love you both!! Thinking for you and your sweet family as the Lord leads you each step of the way. No one can make beauty from ashes like He can. Grieving with you and holding you in my prayers. 🤍

Gary and Sharon
$ 1000.00 USD
20 hours ago

You are in our prayers during this difficult time.🙏❤️

Kendall
$ 200.00 USD
21 hours ago

Love you guys and am so sorry this happened

Jerry and Kathy Hetrick
$ 1000.00 USD
21 hours ago

Caraline, you and your family were such a blessing to us as photographers at the BYT performances. We are sad to hear of the loss of your home. We hope this will help a bit. Blessings to you and your family, prayers that God will hold you close.

Amy Miller
$ 1000.00 USD
22 hours ago

Donna Yoo
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Rebecca Sanderson
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Joan Wheeler
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

So sorry for your losses…praying for you all!

Irene Beard
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Update #2

January 14th, 2025

Noah and Caraline have been blown away by your support. 💕 As they’ve weighed the losses, the impact has been greater than they expected, so we’re bumping up the goal to help them out.


– Linda

Update Update #2 Image

