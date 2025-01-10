Supporting Noah Sierota & Family

Goal:
USD $35,000
Raised:
USD $23,865
Help the Sierota Family Rebuild After the Eaton Fire
On the evening of January 7, the devastating Eaton Fire swept through Altadena, destroying entire streets and homes. Among those affected is Noah, a member of Echosmith, Caraline, and their two beautiful adopted children.
The fire wiped out the home where they built their family and created countless cherished memories. It’s the place where Noah and Caraline began their marriage, where they signed their adoption papers and where they celebrated some of life’s most meaningful milestones.
In addition to the home, the fire destroyed the base of their businesses and will greatly impact their income. As a musician, your gear is your livelihood and much of Noah’s gear was destroyed in the fire. Ashes are all that remain of the home they once built their life in.
There are many families affected by this tragedy, and your contribution will make a meaningful difference in helping the Sierotas navigate the year ahead.
As the Sierota family begins the journey of rebuilding, your support can make a real difference. Every donation, no matter the size, will help them rally and move forward with strength, both in their personal lives and in their work.
Thank you for your generosity and support as we help the Sierota family ❤️
One of your Grace Church Family.
Caraline and Noah, I pray you and your family will be continuously blessed by your friends and community as God holds and carries you through these trying times 🙏🏼 Much Love, Kelly DeSimone Xo
Sending you love and prayers!
We are heartbroken for you guys, but trust that Jesus is Lord of the storms and the ashes.
Praying for you.
Love you both!! Thinking for you and your sweet family as the Lord leads you each step of the way. No one can make beauty from ashes like He can. Grieving with you and holding you in my prayers. 🤍
You are in our prayers during this difficult time.🙏❤️
Love you guys and am so sorry this happened
Caraline, you and your family were such a blessing to us as photographers at the BYT performances. We are sad to hear of the loss of your home. We hope this will help a bit. Blessings to you and your family, prayers that God will hold you close.
So sorry for your losses…praying for you all!
January 14th, 2025
Noah and Caraline have been blown away by your support. 💕 As they’ve weighed the losses, the impact has been greater than they expected, so we’re bumping up the goal to help them out.
– Linda
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.