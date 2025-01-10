Supporting Noah Sierota & Family

Help the Sierota Family Rebuild After the Eaton Fire

On the evening of January 7, the devastating Eaton Fire swept through Altadena, destroying entire streets and homes. Among those affected is Noah, a member of Echosmith, Caraline, and their two beautiful adopted children.

The fire wiped out the home where they built their family and created countless cherished memories. It’s the place where Noah and Caraline began their marriage, where they signed their adoption papers and where they celebrated some of life’s most meaningful milestones.

In addition to the home, the fire destroyed the base of their businesses and will greatly impact their income. As a musician, your gear is your livelihood and much of Noah’s gear was destroyed in the fire. Ashes are all that remain of the home they once built their life in.

There are many families affected by this tragedy, and your contribution will make a meaningful difference in helping the Sierotas navigate the year ahead.

As the Sierota family begins the journey of rebuilding, your support can make a real difference. Every donation, no matter the size, will help them rally and move forward with strength, both in their personal lives and in their work.

Thank you for your generosity and support as we help the Sierota family ❤️