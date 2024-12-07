Supporting Roger’s Battle With Cancer

My brother, Roger Moore, began a battle with metastatic colorectal cancer in November 2024. His cancer began after a colonoscopy the year before when the doctor, who did the colonoscopy, biopsied a place that she said she didn’t like the looks of. It came back benign but that’s where his cancer started. He was told by one of his current doctors that she should have taken the place out entirely as soon as the results came back! Now, a year later, he is fighting for his life! Roger is a very smart, hard working, and compassionate person. He’s an asset to this world that we live in, offsetting some of the selfish and uncaring dynamic that we’ve all witnessed on occasion. He’s been self-sufficient since he was 16 years old, not because he had to be, but because he wanted to be so he’s never been one to ask for a hand out. And he had to be coaxed into allowing us to do this for him. We’re not asking for a handout for him but a hand up until he can get over this hurdle in his life. I love my brother. He was my best friend growing up - a friendship that I’ve held close to my heart all these years. If you are able to donate financially, your funds will be used to help with doctor bills, travel back and forth for treatments, and natural alternative therapy that will help make the chemo treatments more effective. If you are not able to help financially, our family is grateful for your prayers. If I am able to, using this platform, I will keep you updated on his progress so that you can help us celebrate successes and cheer him on. We are so glad to have you on our team. Some things really do take a village. Welcome to the Roger Moore Cancer Warrior Village.