No 5G Tower in Bald Hill Area

🌟✨ Hey everyone! I'm reaching out to you today, not just as a friend or neighbor but as someone who sees this small corner of our world possibly changes in ways we don't anticipate. It started with the quiet hum of a new construction just during christmas last year—a proposal for a freestanding 5G wireless facility in the bald hill area at Penn Lane that promised connectivity and convenience. But we all know those are the arguments of deceit to violate our homes and diminish our health and control our minds. 🌐🏗️

Our community is known for its free spirit, self-respect and love for the outdoors; We love our bodies as God's temple and don't want them to be irradiated by microwaves. We cherish every tree and open space as if they were family members! We love the bees and birds and don't want their navigation system altered by microwaves. We protect our minds from the invasive control of the technocrats. When this proposal surfaced, it felt like a foreign entity encroaching on our sanctuary—something out of step with what makes this place special. We came together in opposition because, to us, these decisions aren’t just about briding a communication's gap; they are about standing against the technocratic world that wants to further invades our bodies, mind and spirits with harmful radiations and control our lives in any way shape or form. 🙌

But let me tell you, convincing Thurston County of our concerns isn’t easy—or cheap! We need to raise funds to appeal to the latest decision of the Agency. Thurston County decided on the 16th of July to not require any environmental impact study. Worse they made it final even before allowing public comments (the are opening the comment period now but it seems they don't care about what we say) They did not even consider the many comments that we sent last year during Christmas. We need to ensure every voice is heard loud and clear by those who make these decisions. Every dollar counts as we navigate the complex bureaucratic maze that can sometimes feel like an uphill battle against overwhelming odds. 💰👩‍⚖️

This project isn’t just about winning or losing a single battle; it’s about setting a precedent for how our voices are heard and respected in future developments. It’s about standing up not only for what we believe but also for the generations to come who deserve to enjoy their freedom in this hometown without compromise. 🙌🏡

I can't do this alone! I need you—my neighbors, my friends, my fellow citizens—to join me in saying 'No more' to the telco companies that don’t consider our health, values and interests first. With your help, we can turn the tide of apathy into a wave of action. Your donations are more than just money; they’re messages sent loud and clear: We matter, Our voices count! They shall not pass ! 🧙‍♂️

Our goal is to reach $10000 in order to hire the lawyers of children health defense that had multiple success through the country in stopping new installation. Every bit counts towards this—whether it's $5 or $500. Every donation fuels the fire of community activism that says, "You shall not pass !" So please, if you believe in preserving local autonomy and making your voice count, let’s rise up together! 🚀💖

Thank you for taking the time to read this; every share counts too! Let's make sure our story is one of empowerment—not just resistance. Together, we can protect what makes us feel at home, no matter what the plans of the technocrats are. ✊🌲💙 ★

#NoTo5G #YouShallNotPass