Ninja Kitty Needs Vetting

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $430
Campaign funds will be received by Ramona Ridge
Ninja Kitty has been living off of dumpster scraps at the Fulshear McDonald's for at least a year and had outsmarted every attempt to rescue him, until now. Some of our ingenious rescuers devised a huge trap with motion sensors and finally got him. He limps and will need x-rays and vetting to heal whatever is causing his limp. He has a kind foster and may be available for adoption when he is healed.
Hoping for a full recovery for Ninja Kitty.
