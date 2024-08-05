Campaign Image

Ninja Kitty Needs Vetting

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $430

Campaign created by Ramona Ridge

Campaign funds will be received by Ramona Ridge

Ninja Kitty Needs Vetting

Ninja Kitty has been living off of dumpster scraps at the Fulshear McDonald's for at least a year and had outsmarted every attempt to rescue him, until now. Some of our ingenious rescuers devised a huge trap with motion sensors and finally got him. He limps and will need x-rays and vetting to heal whatever is causing his limp. He has a kind foster and may be available for adoption when he is healed.

Hoping 4 the Best
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Hoping for a full recovery for Ninja Kitty.

Lisa Haag
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Andrea
$ 260.00 USD
5 months ago

Ramona
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

