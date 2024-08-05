Ninja Kitty Needs Vetting

Ninja Kitty has been living off of dumpster scraps at the Fulshear McDonald's for at least a year and had outsmarted every attempt to rescue him, until now. Some of our ingenious rescuers devised a huge trap with motion sensors and finally got him. He limps and will need x-rays and vetting to heal whatever is causing his limp. He has a kind foster and may be available for adoption when he is healed.