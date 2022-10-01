Nineties Worship Night Docuseries is a historical perspective on the global worship music culture of the 1990s featuring interviews with prominent worship leaders, songwriters, and music industry executives as well as archive footage and sound recordings. Giving glory to God and paying homage to all involved, Nineties Worship Night Docuseries is sure to inspire a multi-generational Christian audience all across the world!

We need your help! We are seeking donations to cover expenses related to interview capture, archival content licensing, and post-production fees. Nineties Worship Night Docuseries is a completely independent project void of any investment money from production companies or streaming services. This allows for us to exclusively release the series on YouTube for the entire world to watch for free, but it also means that we are solely reliant on self-funding, sponsorships, and donations from those who believe in this project.

Thank you so much for your consideration and may God bless!