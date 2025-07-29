Support Nikkie While Dealing with Stage 3 Cancer

Hey everybody, this is the most difficult time of my life. Most of you guys know me from school, family, etc. I'm only 32 and I was diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Stage 2 in Early June. By mid July it already progressed to Stage 3. I had to be placed on Leave of Absence from my job, and am still waiting on FMLA paperwork to be approved. This won't let me upload photos to it, but I have all of my medical chart notes to show everything. I have uploaded update videos to my TikTok, my username is Nikkiem93. You can watch those that have my notes in them

my surgeon and oncologist both have ordered a CT, MRI, and PET scan due to neurological symptoms I have been experiencing, vision changes and numbness and tingling all on the right side of my body where my tumor is. They both fear my cancer may be spreading to my brain and becoming metastatic. My scans are on July 25th at Oregon Imaging center. I am very scared. If it is in my brain I then have stage 4, it is metastatic and there's no cure. Only an aggressive chemo, no surgeries. I could die before I'm 33.

I am struggling very bad with not being able to work. I miss working at AutoZone, I miss my work family. I loved my job. I am currently unable to pay my electric bill, and am at risk of shut off. I have already applied for programs to help, but am on a wait-list. My Dodge keeps stalling out, my brother replaced 2 sensors but it keeps stalling and I can't afford to pay my mechanic to diagnose or fix it. It currently has a code for cyl2 misfire which is usually plugs and coil packs but being out of work I can't afford them. It lastly needs valve cover gaskets, and that's it. I can purchase them through my work with my employee discount which makes them cheaper which helps. I can not afford basic necessities such as toilet paper, shampoo, dish soap, laundry soap, cat food and dog food on top of having to wash James, mine, Ellies, and Jakobs clothes when Jakob comes on visits when he did.

My last struggle is gas. My appointments are all in Springfield which is 16 miles from my apartment 1 way. Multiple appointments a week. I am selling everything I own literally. But I keep dealing flakes on marketplace.

I absolutely hate asking for help, but I need for the next few months to hold me over on my bills and repairs.

Here's a bullet list of my bills

Electric for the next 3 months

Rent for the next 3 months

Phones x2 (lease) for the next 3 months

Cricket plan for the next 3 months

Here are my needs for the next 3 months

Toilet paper

Dish soap

Laundry soap

Cat food

Cat litter

Dog food

For my truck

Valve cover gaskets

Gas

Spark plugs

Coil packs

Idle air control valve cleaner spray

Engine degreaser spray foam

If there is any way you can help, I will love you forever. I already feel absolutely worthless. If not, could you please share? Thank you. I will post every single receipt.