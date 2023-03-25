Campaign Image
Nigeria for Christs Sake

Monthly Goal:

 USD $10,000

Total Raised:

 USD $2,445

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Nancy Koorey

Campaign funds will be received by Nigeria For Christ's Sake

We are not asking for your tithe we are asking for Alms. Our small Bible study group started sending money to our brother in the Lord, Ogaba George Okoro (https://www.facebook.com/ogaba.o) in July 2022. His desire was to see his countrymen have Bibles.The past fourteen months he has passed out over 8,000 Bibles in and around Makurdi, Abuja, Lafia, Buruku and many other places including a prison. He is now know as The Bible Man. He is getting request from other cities far and wide. He took a gift we sent him for his birthday and spent the money on books he made for the children in poor schools and an orphanage. He desperately needs more and more Bibles. While at the prison he lead 35 inmates to the Lord, one of which was a Muslim. George took five teammates with him all of which are volunteers, as is George. George has a team of 11 women and 9 men all working as volunteers. We did not like seeing George on a scooter (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5A4v58j0wbs&list=PL5gPTIuVGvtqvNtAf9nbXZERbccfLelE2) so we purchased him a used Toyota Highlander. We need help to purchase many more Bibles. Many of them have never seen a Bible let alone possess one. The happiness is seen all over their faces. A brief update. This video is George and 30 volunteer teammates taking food, clothing, and Bibles to a IDP camp in March of 2023. Nigeria is mostly a Muslim country and the most dangerous country for Christians in the world. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gzZXRoST-s&list=PL5gPTIuVGvtqvNtAf9nbXZERbccfLelE2&index=4)
