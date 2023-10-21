Supporting A Nigerian Pastor Evangelist

A Nigerian pastor-evangelist helping the needy and reaching the lost is in need of support. John Abugieye graduated in 2021 from our three-year discipleship program called Doulos Training School, and went on to become a pastor. He is also a school math teacher with a passion to reach the lost. He started a ministry there called Tabernacle Light. He has tried to raise local support from local Nigerians, but has not been successful. Here is a description of his ministry, which will soon include showing the Jesus Film to groups of people:

He is going out from time to time to preach the Gospel. The most common places where he engages in preaching the gospel are remote areas, and sometimes street preaching in his town, Obudu IGA, Cross River State, Nigeria. Recently he and some pastor friends held a three-day meeting in the compound of a man who used to be a confirmed native juju man, well-established in African magic, though he's deceased now. They held a three-day crusade and discipleship program, then a prayer meeting the following week. During the course of their program, God has helped them very much in casting out stubborn demons from the late man's daughter.

He has personally sponsored every outreach program he has embarked on by himself, because he lacks local support. The people who believe in what he is doing are also lacking. Sometimes, as God provides, he buys sachets of salt, or produces homemade bars of soap, based on his capacity, and shares them with some poor women and widows after preaching. Normally, it is women who always turn out for his programs. In all of his outreaches, he sees people who need not only the preaching of the Gospel but also material help.

Currently, his ministry is solely focused on evangelistic and discipleship programs. Even without gifts for those in need, he and his team still go out to evangelize. He evangelizes in prison and hospitals on a weekly basis, and also carries out village outreaches. His ministry's aim and intention for the future, as God provides, is to incorporate fully charitable evangelism. This means preaching the Gospel with the evidence of true love, meeting the needs of the less privileged, widows, and the most vulnerable people while preaching the Gospel to them, with the hope of making them disciples and true believers in Christ.

Video Testimony

If you would like to support this pastor's ministry, we would like to invite you to give to this campaign. If you would like to receive a tax deductible receipt, then please do one of the following:

1. Donate to https://www.givesendgo.com/FaithBased, and be sure to indicate "Nigerian_Assist" in the comment section.

2. Write a check out to GiveSendGo Charities with "Nigerian_Assist" in the memo and mail it to GiveSendGo Charities.

3. Designate money from a donor advised fund to our charity with the “Nigerian_Assist” indicated in you recommendation.

NOTE: To support Doulos Missions International, please go to our campaign at https://www.givesendgo.com/Doulos

