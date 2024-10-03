Campaign Image

Nigeria Mission 2025

Goal:

 GBP £3,000

Raised:

 GBP £665

In continuing to make disciples in Nigeria, pastor Tony is making a third trip to train again in the same places he trained in 2024. The last trip saw amazing opportunities to make disciples, and he would like to go and help the disciples there grow in three principle areas:

  • Training church leaders
  • effective evangelism and discipleship
  • empowering women & youth

Will you commit to help Tony be able to make this trip? Two things are needed: please pray for Tony and the trip upcoming trip, and there will be updates posted…and please pray about the other thing needed, the funds needed. Would you please prayerfully consider donating to my campaign?

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
£ 100.00 GBP
1 month ago

Every blessing of the LORD to you, dear Tony, for another successful mission! Africa is rising!!

Anonymous Giver
£ 50.00 GBP
1 month ago

Praying for open doors and new opportunities for you when you go this time, Pastor Tony.

Anonymous Giver
£ 15.00 GBP
1 month ago

Disciples
£ 100.00 GBP
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 100.00 GBP
1 month ago

May the Lord your God go with you, go ahead of you

Shalom - blessings
£ 100.00 GBP
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
£ 200.00 GBP
2 months ago

Hi Tony. May God use you mightily on this upcoming mission. Anonymous

Updates

Prayer Requests

