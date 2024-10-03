Nigeria Mission 2025

In continuing to make disciples in Nigeria, pastor Tony is making a third trip to train again in the same places he trained in 2024. The last trip saw amazing opportunities to make disciples, and he would like to go and help the disciples there grow in three principle areas:

Training church leaders

effective evangelism and discipleship

empowering women & youth

Will you commit to help Tony be able to make this trip? Two things are needed: please pray for Tony and the trip upcoming trip, and there will be updates posted…and please pray about the other thing needed, the funds needed. Would you please prayerfully consider donating to my campaign?