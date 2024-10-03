Nigeria Mission 2025

Goal:
GBP £3,000
Raised:
GBP £665
Campaign funds will be received by Tony Ozue
In continuing to make disciples in Nigeria, pastor Tony is making a third trip to train again in the same places he trained in 2024. The last trip saw amazing opportunities to make disciples, and he would like to go and help the disciples there grow in three principle areas:
Will you commit to help Tony be able to make this trip? Two things are needed: please pray for Tony and the trip upcoming trip, and there will be updates posted…and please pray about the other thing needed, the funds needed. Would you please prayerfully consider donating to my campaign?
Every blessing of the LORD to you, dear Tony, for another successful mission! Africa is rising!!
Praying for open doors and new opportunities for you when you go this time, Pastor Tony.
May the Lord your God go with you, go ahead of you
Hi Tony. May God use you mightily on this upcoming mission. Anonymous
