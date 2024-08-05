Please help the Nielsen Family

Corey and Danielle Nielsen and their four children recently moved to Missouri in hopes to build a homestead on his family's land. Due to limited resources they were residing in a tent on the rural property as they began work on the renovations. During their few weeks there, they experienced repeated harassment from local youth shooting explosive fireworks toward their tent and property during late night/early morning hours. As Corey defended his wife and four children from this assault, a young man lost his life and Corey is now in jail facing criminal charges. We are heartbroken that any of this happened and pray for all involved. Now the family is left with the fallout of this tragic event. Danielle, their precious children and their two beloved dogs are left without housing, finances are extremely limited and their lives are on hold. A hotel room has been provided for them temporarily. Our big goal is to raise funds to purchase an affordable and ample sized RV to place on their property since building has been halted. Donated funds will also help cover food, fuel and daily living expenses. Please consider helping to support this family. Your prayers, donations and shares are deeply appreciated.