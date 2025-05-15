Help Nicole Swigart Reclaim Name Fight 4 Justice

Have you ever been falsely accused—and watched people believe it?







That’s what happened to Nicole Swigart, a lifelong educator who dedicated 33 years to Rapid City Area Schools as a teacher, principal, and ultimately, Superintendent. She was known for her compassion, fairness, and belief in every child’s potential.







But in 2024, her career was taken from her.





Nicole became entangled in a 14-year-old federal civil rights investigation. A report later emerged—15 months after her last interview—falsely attributing racially charged remarks to “the Superintendent.” Nicole was never given a chance to review, correct, or dispute the statements, which she adamantly denies making. Her interview wasn’t recorded. No transcript exists. No proof was offered.





Instead of seeking the truth, the district suspended and then terminated Nicole—without proper investigation, without transparency, and without cause. She was publicly linked to statements she didn’t make. Her name was released to the media. Her severance was hidden. And despite decades of service, she was cast aside.





On May 8, 2025, Nicole filed a federal lawsuit against the district and six individual board members. Her claims include:

• Defamation

• Sex discrimination & unequal pay

• Retaliation under Title VI & Title VII

• Due process violations

• FMLA interference

• Violation of First Amendment rights

• Intentional and negligent emotional distress





The emotional and physical toll has been immense. Nicole has faced panic attacks, depression, insomnia, and public humiliation. Despite her efforts, she has been unable to secure new employment.





On the day she filed suit, she shared this reflection:





344 days since I was falsely quoted.

294 days since I was told I’d be terminated.

268 days since I was cast aside “without cause.”





But I have not forgotten who I am.

I’ve carried their silence, their smear, their spin.

Today, I speak for myself—with truth, and with courage.





She remembered who she was… and chose to rise.





Nicole is now seeking to rebuild her life and hold those in power accountable. She needs your support to cover legal fees, medical expenses, and ongoing financial losses.





If you believe in truth, fairness, and due process, please donate and share. Together, we can help Nicole reclaim her name—and send a message that no one should be destroyed without evidence.





#MyTruthMatters #JusticeInAction #ICanAndIWill #WatchMeRise





⸻





Disclaimer:





This fundraiser reflects Nicole’s personal account and emotional journey as documented in her legal complaint filed on May 8, 2025. All statements made herein are supported by that filing. The fundraiser is intended solely to assist with legal and personal recovery costs and is not intended to litigate the case in the public sphere or defame any individuals.