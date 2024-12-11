Nico’s Mission Trip to Shine Light in PCB

I hope this message finds you in good spirits and enjoying the start of a new year! I’ve been doing well at Miami University working away at an accounting degree after taking a gap year last academic year. I want to share with you my heart behind why I have reached out to you.

I dream of a Church that boldly and unashamedly proclaims the beautiful truth of the Gospel to their neighbors, coworkers, and friends. A Church that confidently answers the question, “What is the Gospel?” A Church that actively seeks opportunities to share their faith, letting their light shine rather than hiding it. A Church that does not merely surround its congregation with the things of God but clearly and consistently points them to the joy and transformation of their relationship with Jesus Christ.





On March 22nd-28th, I have the opportunity to help lead and organize a trip that will begin to train students at Miami University to a part of Church. We will be going to Panama City Beach (PCB), Florida with a campus organization called Cru (formerly Campus Crusade for Christ). On this trip, students will be empowered to deepen their own faith and learn to lead others to Christ through conversational evangelism. They will be able to experience what it is like for God to use THEM to reach the lost.





Every spring break, thousands of college students flock to PCB for a week of partying and excess. While these temporary pleasures seem fulfilling, they leave a void in their hearts. Unfortunately, many students look for life in the world to miss God's calling for their hearts and fail to embrace his incredible gift. So we must go and respond to the Great Commission and lead these students to the only answer that satisfies their longing for more.





As great as all of this sounds, I cannot do it alone, and am inviting you to partner with me, first and foremost in prayer. Pray that students will be led on the trip. Pray that the hearts of those who we encounter will begin to be softened today. Pray for safe travels. Pray for good weather. Pray for the unity of the team. Pray for God to speak not just to the students but through them. For I believe earnest prayers have more power than all the money of this world.





In addition to prayer, I am asking for you to come alongside me financially. This trip is no mere vacation to Florida; it’s an opportunity to reflect the light of Christ and proclaim the truth of the Gospel. The total cost for this trip is $600, and I would deeply appreciate whatever financial support God leads you to give. Any funds raised above this amount will be put towards supplies for the trip.





If you have any questions, please contact me via email or phone. I am confident that God will bring me and those I meet at PCB into a deeper fellowship with Himself through this experience and cause others to start relationships with Him! I believe this trip will better equip myself and others for a lifetime of introducing others to Jesus and I look forward to sharing how He moves in Miami students & beyond!





Thank you for your generous support in helping to fulfill the Great Commission.





Grace & Peace,

Nico Laser

(567)-333-1038

nlaserbeam@gmail